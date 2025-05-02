Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia

House in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
House
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 309 m²
Country House   by   project « onyx » with an area of ​​309 m ² Located on   a forest plot i…
$786,940
Mansion 9 bedrooms in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Mansion 9 bedrooms
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Bedrooms 9
Area 2 200 m²
Country mansion of 2200 m2 is built on a spacious plot of 75 acres with perennial pine trees…
$3,41M
3 room house in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
3 room house
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
A TWO-bedroom FRAME HOUSE is for sale on a plot of 6.65 acres in a cottage community under c…
$28,401
House in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
House
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
The 2-storey frame house Omega-150, built using the most modern technologies, developer "Tec…
$224,703
5 bedroom house in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
5 bedroom house
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 650 m²
A suburban residence with an area of ​​650 m ² Built on   a spacious forest section of 26 ac…
$5,18M
3 room house in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
3 room house
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a FRAME HOUSE with two bedrooms on a plot of 6.65 acres in a cottage village und…
$28,401
4 bedroom house in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
4 bedroom house
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 706 m²
country house   706 m ² Built on   spacious Primesnaya plot of 20 acres. The facade with   a…
$5,58M
House in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
House
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 346 m²
a country house   by   project « eva » with an area of ​​346 m ² Located on   forest plot 13…
$1,04M
3 room house in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
3 room house
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Plot WITH HOUSE not in SNT!!! Frame HOUSE with two bedrooms on a plot of 6.05 acres…
$27,829
Cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 160 m²
« Princess Lake » — The cottage village, on the territory of which 1,036 stone mansions, lux…
$569,452
House in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
House
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Plot+house+bath+pool! A very cozy country house and a class bathhouse on a section of 9.8 ac…
$75,857
Cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 335 m²
« Onegino » – A cottage village with plots with an area of ​​25 acres and residences up to 7…
$1,31M
Townhouse in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Townhouse
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 245 m²
Park Fonte — The village of 182 Townhaus with a view of the lake. Facades with panoramic gla…
$627,271
3 room house in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
3 room house
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale FRAME HOUSE with two bedrooms on a land plot of 6.85 acres in a cottage village.   …
$57,950
5 bedroom house in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
5 bedroom house
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 920 m²
country house   with an area of ​​920 m ² Located on   a spacious sequenary plot of 21.6 acr…
$5,13M
Cottage 5 rooms in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
If you have long dreamed of a country house, it's time to make this dream come true. We offe…
$173,754
Mansion in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Mansion
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 1 400 m²
A spacious mansion with an area of ​​1400 m ² Built on   a large section of 69.2 acres near …
$2,85M
House in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
House
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
An excellent high -quality cottage is sold in a beautiful landscaped village near the Istra …
$67,402
3 room cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
3 room cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
The developer of individual housing construction sells a contract for the construction of a …
$68,908
House in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
House
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
An excellent house is sold on a plot of 7 acres in a well -maintained summer cottage village…
$75,276
4 bedroom house in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
4 bedroom house
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 307 m²
country house   area 307 m ² Built on   10.5 acres of field site. The modern facade of the b…
$496,114
Cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 127 m²
Country houses as a type of investment are especially popular among residents of megacities.…
$102,387
House in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
House
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Bathrooms count 4
Area 591 m²
Number of floors 3
Additional photos on request It seems to your attention a house in the cottage village "Ale…
$255,564
House in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
House
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 371 m²
Country House   by   Project « Genesis » with an area of ​​371 m ² Built on   forest plot 18…
$1,11M
Townhouse in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Townhouse
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 171 m²
« Onegino » – A cottage village with plots with an area of ​​25 acres and residences up to 7…
$193,614
4 bedroom house in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
4 bedroom house
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 585 m²
Country House   by   project « oxide » with an area of ​​585 m ² Built on   forest plot 22.9…
$1,45M
4 bedroom house in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
4 bedroom house
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 307 m²
country house   area 307 m ² Built on   10.5 acres of field site. The modern facade of the b…
$490,412
4 room house in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
4 room house
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a FRAME HOUSE with a mezzanine of 126 sq.m on a plot of 6.85 acres in a premium …
$66,494
Cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 270 m²
Millennium Park & ​​Mdash; The elite cottage village of class De Luxe in the Istra district.…
Price on request
