Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Goluboye
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Goluboye, Russia

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Goluboye, Russia
3 room apartment
Goluboye, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/17
On sale a three -room apartment with a repair. All furniture in the apartment remains by agr…
$86,511
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Goluboye, Russia
3 room apartment
Goluboye, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 13/17
A spacious three -room apartment on the 13th floor in a quiet courtyard in the city center n…
$92,159
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes