Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Dzerzhinsk
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Dzerzhinsk, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Dzerzhinsk, Russia
Plot of land
Dzerzhinsk, Russia
Area 149 215 m²
I offer a plot of 15 hectares with the right geometric shape in the industrial area of the c…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes