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Warehouses for sale in Dmitrovsky District, Russia

сommercial properties
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48 properties total found
Warehouse 38 000 m² in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 38 000 m²
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Area 38 000 m²
Floor 1
A land plot of 3.8 hectares is offered for sale. Location: MO, Dmitrov, S. Bely Rast. ID: w11886
$1,61M
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Warehouse 3 550 m² in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 3 550 m²
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Area 3 550 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Dmitrov, Bely Rast village, 163, …
$49,449
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Warehouse 3 965 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 3 965 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 3 965 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Dmitrov, Spas-Kamenka village, River S…
$5,62M
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Warehouse 1 570 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 1 570 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 1 570 m²
Floor 1
Light Industrial - production and warehouse complexes We offer for sale isolated premises w…
$2,55M
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Warehouse 25 044 m² in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 25 044 m²
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Area 25 044 m²
Floor 1
For rent warehouse complex class "A". The warehouse is located on the first line of the hig…
$310,328
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Warehouse 16 489 m² in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 16 489 m²
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Area 16 489 m²
Floor 1
ID: w11947 A detached warehouse complex of class "A" is offered for rent. Location: Moscow r…
$262,698
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Warehouse 1 307 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 1 307 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 1 307 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Dmitrov, Spas-Kamenka village, River S…
$1,85M
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Warehouse 6 257 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 6 257 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 6 257 m²
Floor 1
Light Industrial - production and warehouse complexes We offer for sale isolated premises w…
$11,62M
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Warehouse 5 481 m² in poselok sovhoza Ostankino, Russia
Warehouse 5 481 m²
poselok sovhoza Ostankino, Russia
Area 5 481 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Dmitrov, the village of the state farm "Os…
$92,496
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Warehouse 4 868 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 4 868 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 4 868 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Dmitrov, Spas-Kamenka village, River S…
$84,769
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Warehouse 28 713 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 28 713 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 28 713 m²
Floor 1
Light Industrial - production and warehouse complexes We offer for sale isolated premises w…
$46,66M
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Warehouse 870 m² in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 870 m²
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Area 870 m²
Floor 1
Production and storage facilities of Light Industrial format are offered for sale. Location:…
$1,32M
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Warehouse 35 276 m² in poselok sovhoza Ostankino, Russia
Warehouse 35 276 m²
poselok sovhoza Ostankino, Russia
Area 35 276 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse area is offered for rent. The total area is 35,276 m2. Of them: floor area…
$595,312
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Warehouse 3 019 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 3 019 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 3 019 m²
Floor 1
Light Industrial - production and warehouse complexes We offer for sale isolated premises w…
$5,61M
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Warehouse 100 000 m² in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 100 000 m²
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Area 100 000 m²
Floor 1
A land plot of 11.1 hectares is offered for sale. Location: MO, Dmitrov, S. Bely Rast. ID: w11883
$4,72M
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Warehouse 36 824 m² in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 36 824 m²
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Area 36 824 m²
Floor 1
ID: w11949 Class "A" warehouse complex is offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Dmitrov…
$586,670
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Warehouse 55 000 m² in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 55 000 m²
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Area 55 000 m²
Floor 1
A land plot of 5.5 hectares is offered for sale. Location: MO, Dmitrov, S. Bely Rast. ID: w11887
$2,34M
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Warehouse 72 000 m² in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 72 000 m²
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Area 72 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class C open area is offered for rent. Moscow region, Dmitrov, Zaramenye village, 1, 1 flo…
$50,146
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Warehouse 1 570 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 1 570 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 1 570 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Dmitrov, Spas-Kamenka village, River S…
$27,343
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Warehouse 965 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 965 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 965 m²
Floor 1
Light Industrial - production and warehouse complexes We offer for sale isolated premises w…
$1,57M
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Warehouse 820 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 820 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 820 m²
Floor 1
Light Industrial - production and warehouse complexes We offer for sale isolated premises w…
$1,33M
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Warehouse 24 661 m² in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 24 661 m²
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Area 24 661 m²
Floor 1
For rent warehouse complex class "A". The warehouse is located on the first line of the hig…
$305,583
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Warehouse 72 000 m² in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 72 000 m²
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Area 72 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class C open area is offered for sale. Moscow region, Dmitrov, Zaramenye village, 1, 1 flo…
$4,18M
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Warehouse 15 767 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 15 767 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 15 767 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Dmitrov, Spas-Kamenka village, River S…
$274,537
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Warehouse 15 767 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 15 767 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 15 767 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Dmitrov, Spas-Kamenka village, River S…
$25,62M
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Warehouse 100 000 m² in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 100 000 m²
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Area 100 000 m²
Floor 1
A land plot of 22.9 hectares is offered for sale. Location: MO, Dmitrov, S. Bely Rast. ID: w11884
$9,73M
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Warehouse 6 502 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 6 502 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 6 502 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Dmitrov, Spas-Kamenka village, River S…
$113,214
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Warehouse 80 000 m² in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 80 000 m²
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Area 80 000 m²
Floor 1
A land plot of 8 hectares is offered for sale. Location: MO, Dmitrov, S. Bely Rast. ID: w11889
$3,40M
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Warehouse 95 000 m² in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 95 000 m²
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Area 95 000 m²
Floor 1
A land plot of 9.5 hectares is offered for sale. Location: MO, Dmitrov, S. Bely Rast. ID: w11885
$4,04M
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Warehouse 820 m² in Spas Kamenka, Russia
Warehouse 820 m²
Spas Kamenka, Russia
Area 820 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Dmitrov, Spas-Kamenka village, River S…
$14,276
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