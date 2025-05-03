Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Central Federal District, Russia

Moscow
141
Moscow Oblast
4
Kommunarka
13
Misaylovo
4
Commercial property Delete
Clear all
159 properties total found
Commercial property 72 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 72 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/12
The perfect space for your business! Office rental on the 4th floor, just a few minutes walk…
$3,157
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 160 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 160 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/15
Socialist It is presented with 164 m2 in the NOV ZhK in the south-west of Moscow. Passing t…
$5,974
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 48 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 48 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/3
A spacious rental office on the second floor with an excellent location near the Tula metro!…
$2,004
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 100 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 100 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 100 m²
Floor 14/28
Office renting on the 14th floor in a business center near the metro Water Stadium! Do you n…
$4,007
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 289 m² in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial property 289 m²
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 289 m²
Floor 1/15
Street Retail in New Moscow is a ready -made business in the heart of a promising area! ” Th…
$8,780
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 181 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 181 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 181 m²
Floor 2
The partnership of the Ryabovsk Manufactory offers a new office with completed finishing. •…
$9,143
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 76 m² in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial property 76 m²
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/15
A great opportunity to rent a free -purpose premises on the ground floor with an area of ​​7…
$2,304
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 62 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 62 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/12
Rent a room for a retail 61.5 m2 in the new class A. Business Park A. The lot is located in…
$3,461
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 282 m² in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial property 282 m²
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 282 m²
Floor 1/15
Free premises are leased on the 1st floor with an area of ​​282.00 sq.m. Near the metro stat…
$8,561
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 50 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 50 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/13
We rent an office of 50, 1 m2 in the new conceptual office center A Moscow, Yuzao, Obruchevs…
$1,876
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 156 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 156 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 156 m²
Floor 9/12
Inspiring rental office! Do you want to create your ideal office in the heart of the city? …
$9,107
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 200 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 200 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/7
Office 200 m2 in BC Tsvetnoy 30 - a modern space for work, in the center of Moscow near the …
$7,286
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 71 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 71 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/12
The perfect space for your business! Office rental on the 4th floor, just a few minutes walk…
$3,279
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 70 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 70 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/15
Socialist It is delivered to the placement of 70 m2 in the NOV ZhK “PPOKSHINO. LCD to the s…
$2,186
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 156 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 156 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 156 m²
Floor 2/5
The ideal offer for your business is renting an office on the 2nd floor with an area of 156 …
$2,429
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 486 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 486 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 486 m²
Floor 1/4
Excellent offer for renting an office on the ground floor near the metro Krasnopresnenskaya!…
$27,060
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 195 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 195 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 195 m²
Floor 3/5
Office 195 m2 - rent in BC class B. The ideal combination of location, layout and rental con…
$11,840
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 052 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 1 052 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 052 m²
Floor 4/13
We rent a floor 1051.7 m2 in the new conceptual office center A Moscow, Yuzao, Obruchevsky d…
$35,657
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 600 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 600 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 600 m²
Floor 2/2
The room is 600 sq.m. In the Torgov Tsentre. Potopov 5 Meters. KPACIVE WITHING OKNA and spec…
$8,743
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 74 m² in Kommunarka, Russia
Commercial property 74 m²
Kommunarka, Russia
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/15
We offer the lease of free -purpose premises on the 1st floor with an area of ​​73.70 sq.m. …
$2,186
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 304 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 304 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 304 m²
Floor 1/5
Office 303.9 m2 - rent in BC class B. The ideal combination of location, layout and rental c…
$16,914
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 959 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 959 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 959 m²
Floor 1/4
Building of the early twentieth century. Rent from the owner, without any commissions. In w…
$349,380
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 50 m² in Rumancevo, Russia
Commercial property 50 m²
Rumancevo, Russia
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/24
- room 50 sq.m. - The first floor - 2 separate entrances - All city communications - Wet poi…
$3,036
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 486 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 486 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 486 m²
Floor 3/6
Location of BC Trekhgorka Central District of Moscow Address: Rochdel Street 15 pp 1 Metro: …
$27,060
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 182 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 182 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 182 m²
Floor 1
Sales area (retail) on Tverskaya is offered for rent Address: Tverskaya 20 Metro Tverskaya /…
$7,286
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 64 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 64 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 64 m²
Floor 13/17
$3,279
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 124 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 124 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/9
We offer rent a commercial of free use with an area of ​​124.3 sq.m. On the ground floor of …
$6,497
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 17 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 17 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
Sales area (retail) on Tverskaya is offered for rent Address: Tverskaya 20 Metro Tverskaya …
$1,214
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 115 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 115 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/7
Rent an office space on the 3rd floor with a view to the Atrium in the Davydkovo metro area!…
$3,950
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 71 m² in Moscow, Russia
Commercial property 71 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/12
The perfect space for your business! Office rental on the 4th floor, just a few minutes walk…
$3,194
per month
Leave a request