Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Bolsevrudskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Bolsevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
Commercial property 192 m² in Kalozicy, Russia
Commercial property 192 m²
Kalozicy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 192 m²
Floor 1/1
It is offered for sale a store of mixed goods with a cafe on a land plot of 250 sq.m. in the…
$69,939
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go