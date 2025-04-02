Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Baltiyskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

1 room apartment in Baltiysk, Russia
1 room apartment
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer to buy apartments by the sea in the city of Baltiysk 1-k apartments located on the …
$79,759
1 room apartment in Baltiysk, Russia
1 room apartment
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments are sold in Baltiysk, the sea and the beach at 100 meters, in the Apparte Complex…
$72,079
3 room apartment in Baltiysk, Russia
3 room apartment
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/5
Rarely build new houses in Baltiysk, next to the sea. Now there is such an option. The city …
$97,956
1 room apartment in Baltiysk, Russia
1 room apartment
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
Rarely build new houses in Baltiysk, next to the sea. Now there is such an option. The city …
$64,126
Apartment in Baltiysk, Russia
Apartment
Baltiysk, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious two-level apartment with designer repairs and attic windows, located on the 4th flo…
$90,394
2 room apartment in Baltiysk, Russia
2 room apartment
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/5
Rarely build new houses in Baltiysk, next to the sea. Now there is such an option. The city …
$83,452
