Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Agalatovskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Agalatovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Vartemyagi, Russia
Plot of land
Vartemyagi, Russia
10 km. from St. Petersburg on the Novopriozerskaya highway and on the old-priozersk road can…
$89,863
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes