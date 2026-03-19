  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Эстепона
  4. Жилой квартал Anna de Estepona - Townhouses

Жилой квартал Anna de Estepona - Townhouses

Эстепона, Испания
от
$904,432
;
9
Оставить заявку
ID: 39515
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1783332752
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Эстепона
  • Адрес
    Calle del Dique

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
Exclusive residential project consisting of 87 homes, located in an excellent residential area of ​​Estepona. The development offers a wide variety of apartment types, including apartments and townhouses. It is located in a peaceful residential area of ​​Estepona, an area with significant urban development potential. This development offers the perfect balance between the serenity of a quiet area, a complete range of services, and excellent connections to the city's main attractions. Just a few meters from the Municipal Athletics Stadium and the Felipe VI Auditorium Theater, the area is surrounded by a growing commercial hub with supermarkets and convenience stores. It also has nearby schools, public transport links, and direct access to the main thoroughfares. Due to its proximity to the Estepona marina, residents can also enjoy a gastronomic paradise, with a wide variety of restaurants offering international and local cuisine. The architecture is inspired by the soft forms of the Mediterranean landscape, creating a fluid aesthetic that blends with the surroundings. Each building has been designed with a south-facing orientation, allowing for maximum use of natural light and the Mediterranean breeze. This project offers common areas designed for well-being: an outdoor saltwater pool, a private gym, parking spaces, and storage rooms. All within a gated community that guarantees security, accessibility, and privacy. This fusion of contemporary design and functionality makes the project one of the best residential options on the Costa del Sol. The interiors stand out for their modern design, spaciousness, and intelligent layout that maximizes natural light. The homes offer open spaces that adapt to the needs of today's lifestyle. The spacious terraces allow you to enjoy Estepona's privileged climate year-round. They are ideal for creating chill-out areas, outdoor dining spaces, or relaxation corners with unobstructed views. Every detail has been carefully selected: high-quality, durable materials and finishes, as well as functional solutions that elevate everyday comfort, redefining the standard of quality.

Местонахождение на карте

Эстепона, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал CULMIA CALA SWING MIJAS
Михас, Испания
от
$316,267
Жилой квартал ISLA BELA
Дос-Эрманас, Испания
от
$893,055
Жилой квартал Marinsa Cala Golf
Михас, Испания
от
$696,242
Многоквартирный жилой дом Элегантные квартиры в Ла-Нусии, Аликанте, с видом на горы и море
Ла-Нусия, Испания
от
$409,088
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Эстепоне среди природы
Эстепона, Испания
от
$625,814
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Anna de Estepona - Townhouses
Эстепона, Испания
от
$904,432
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал VILLA AKASIA
Жилой квартал VILLA AKASIA
Жилой квартал VILLA AKASIA
Жилой квартал VILLA AKASIA
Жилой квартал VILLA AKASIA
Жилой квартал VILLA AKASIA
Жилой квартал VILLA AKASIA
Benahavis, Испания
от
$7,62 млн
As this is an off-plan villa project, this development offers the opportunity to create a home that is fully tailored to each client’s lifestyle and preferences. Working with our technical team, the client can review the architectural plans and customize various aspects of the property, incl…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Proa
Жилой квартал Proa
Жилой квартал Proa
Жилой квартал Proa
Жилой квартал Proa
Показать все Жилой квартал Proa
Жилой квартал Proa
El Morche, Испания
от
$494,878
A development located on a natural balcony with spectacular sea views. This project, adapted to the topography, features a sustainable design and comprises semi-detached single-family homes with 3 bedrooms, southeast, south, and southwest orientations, and incredible sea views. All homes i…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры в Ориуэле в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры в Ориуэле в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры в Ориуэле в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры в Ориуэле в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры в Ориуэле в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры в Ориуэле в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры в Ориуэле в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа
Ориуэла, Испания
от
$382,639
Год сдачи 2026
Элегантные квартиры с 2, 3, 4 спальнями в нескольких минутах ходьбы от пляжа на Плайя-Фламенка Современный комплекс находится в известном районе Плайя-Фламенка на Коста-Бланке. Этот прибрежный город отличается развитой инфраструктурой и множеством развлечений, включая еженедельный субботний …
Агентство
TEKCE Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации