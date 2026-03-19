  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Эстепона
  4. Жилой квартал Atalaya Emotion

Жилой квартал Atalaya Emotion

Эстепона, Испания
от
$819,108
;
20
Оставить заявку
ID: 39489
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 109948275
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Эстепона
  • Адрес
    A 7175

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
New project of modern apartments and penthouses in the prestigious Atalaya, located in the last parcel of the golden triangle of Marbella, Benahavís, and Estepona. This exclusive gated community has been designed to offer a luxurious lifestyle, combining modernity with comfort in an unparalleled natural setting. With a range of amenities, including a fully equipped gym, heated swimming pool, jacuzzis, lush gardens, and a serene yoga lake, residents will enjoy a relaxed and active lifestyle. Each apartment is designed with spacious terraces that allow for sea views and natural light, creating an atmosphere of openness and brightness. The units stand out for their high-quality standards, featuring underfloor heating and a modern aerothermal system that ensures energy efficiency and comfort year-round. The kitchens and bathrooms are fully equipped with prestigious brands, guaranteeing exceptional finishes in every detail. Residents will have the option to personalize all interior materials at no additional cost, allowing them to tailor their homes to their tastes and needs. The interior architecture is flexible, enabling the creation of unique and customized spaces. Additionally, furniture packages will be available for those who wish for a move-in ready home. On-site post-sale service ensures that every client receives exceptional care, backed by the warranty of one of the most recognized and longest-standing developers in Europe, alongside the guidance of the prestigious architect Ismael Mérida. The project will feature a total of 63 apartments, each equipped with its own parking space and storage in the basement. Common areas have been designed to promote well-being and socialization, including an adult pool, children's pool, jacuzzis, a well-equipped gym, yoga areas, a pétanque court, and children's play areas. This makes the development an ideal place to enjoy a new life full of emotions and activities. Located just 3 km from Saladillo-Casasola Beach, with its extensive 4 km coastline, and close to Guadalmina Beach, the project sits in the heart of the Golden Triangle, only a 5-minute drive from Puerto Banús, Benahavís, and San Pedro Alcántara. The location is ideal, highlighting its proximity to the International Atalaya School, which offers education from preschool to high school, and the variety of leisure and dining services located just a short distance away. Furthermore, excellent access to the A-7, AP-7, and Málaga Airport makes travel to other areas of the Costa del Sol easy. Golf enthusiasts will find a true paradise in this area, as there are up to 10 internationally renowned golf courses within a 4 km radius. Among them, Atalaya Golf and El Paraíso, which can be easily reached on foot. This project offers not just a home, but a lifestyle that combines elegance, comfort, and enjoyment of nature in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol. Here, each day becomes an experience filled with opportunities for well-being and leisure in an incomparable Mediterranean environment.

Местонахождение на карте

Эстепона, Испания
Образование
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Villa Zoe
San Roque, Испания
от
$4,55 млн
Жилой квартал Vanian Park
Resinera Voladilla, Испания
от
$610,918
Жилой квартал Villa Eco Agua
Bel Air, Испания
от
$1,88 млн
Жилой квартал Balance
Михас, Испания
от
$449,372
Жилой квартал Villa Europa Nova
Михас, Испания
от
$1,96 млн
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Atalaya Emotion
Эстепона, Испания
от
$819,108
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Готовые к переезду квартиры возле пляжа в Дении
Многоквартирный жилой дом Готовые к переезду квартиры возле пляжа в Дении
Многоквартирный жилой дом Готовые к переезду квартиры возле пляжа в Дении
Многоквартирный жилой дом Готовые к переезду квартиры возле пляжа в Дении
Многоквартирный жилой дом Готовые к переезду квартиры возле пляжа в Дении
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Готовые к переезду квартиры возле пляжа в Дении
Многоквартирный жилой дом Готовые к переезду квартиры возле пляжа в Дении
Дения, Испания
от
$757,098
Год сдачи 2026
Количество этажей 4
Квартиры на берегу моря в частном комплексе в Дении, Аликанте Расположенные в Дении, портовом городе провинции Аликанте, квартиры у моря в Испании представляют собой идеальное место для любителей пляжного отдыха. Они находятся на первой линии великолепного побережья Средиземного моря. Этот п…
Агентство
TEKCE Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал MOON 64
Жилой квартал MOON 64
Жилой квартал MOON 64
Жилой квартал MOON 64
Жилой квартал MOON 64
Показать все Жилой квартал MOON 64
Жилой квартал MOON 64
Manilva, Испания
от
$434,355
Год сдачи 2028
In the heart of Los Hidalgos, Manilva, Málaga, the new MOON 64 development is presented, a unique opportunity for those seeking quality of life and comfort on the Costa del Sol. This residential complex offers a selection of ground floor apartments, middle floor apartments, and penthouses, e…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с просторными террасами в Марбелье
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с просторными террасами в Марбелье
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с просторными террасами в Марбелье
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с просторными террасами в Марбелье
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с просторными террасами в Марбелье
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с просторными террасами в Марбелье
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с просторными террасами в Марбелье
Марбелья, Испания
от
$998,327
Год сдачи 2029
Роскошные и стильные квартиры в гармонии с природой в Марбелье, Малага Марбелья – одно из самых привлекательных мест Европы в провинции Малага на побережье Коста-дель-Соль, где сочетаются средиземноморский образ жизни, космополитичная атмосфера и природная красота. Благодаря мягкому климату,…
Агентство
TEKCE Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации