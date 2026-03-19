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Жилой квартал Las Mesas Collection

Эстепона, Испания
от
$790,667
;
10
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ID: 39214
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 754595703
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Эстепона
  • Адрес
    Viviendas del Sol, Calle Polonia

О комплексе

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English English
Exclusive apartment promotion, which has magnificent facilities, guaranteeing that the acquisition of one of its properties is an exceptional investment. With a fully equipped gym and wellness area, you can enjoy exercise and reflection, while the indoor pool invites owners to enjoy a refreshing dip whatever the weather. Above all, it is a community, with facilities that enable neighbours to socialise by the pool, or chat across sun loungers in the beautifully maintained garden. • 2, 3, and 4-bedroom configurations • Fully equipped gymnasium • SPA • Exterior community pool • Landscaped gardens • South-facing • Sea views • Underground carpark • Storage space • Gated, secure development Contemporary chic design in an unbeatable location. The project is an investment that you cannot miss, with beautiful sea views to enjoy with coffee in hand on its large terrace or contemplate the sunset from its spacious rooftop solarium. With 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, there are endless options for permanent residents, those looking for a holiday home or for investors looking for high-yield properties. Each apartment has been carefully designed prioritizing space and natural light, with open-plan living rooms leading to fully equipped American-style kitchens. All apartments have a private bathroom in the master bedroom, as well as direct access to the large terraces from all rooms in the house. The luxurious 4-bedroom duplex penthouses feature stunning rooftop solariums, perfect for enjoying the summer sun or dining with friends and family alongside enviable views. Just a ten-minute walk away you can reach the beaches, awarded with the blue flag of Estepona, thanks to its wide coastlines, considered some of the most beautiful in the area. The famous Promenade is a wonderful place for a walk with children, a morning run or a romantic walk, with stunning views of Africa and the Rock of Gibraltar seemingly almost within reach on the horizon.

Местонахождение на карте

Эстепона, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

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Жилой квартал Las Mesas Collection
Эстепона, Испания
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Тип объекта
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443,520
Бунгало
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376,251
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