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Жилой квартал Villa Zen

Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$6,26 млн
;
16
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ID: 39406
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1988835820
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Марбелья
  • Город
    Сан-Педро-Алькантара
  • Адрес
    Calle Oslo 25 D

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English English
Step into a world of unparalleled luxury in this stunning newly built villa located in the exclusive Las Brisas area of ​​Nueva Andalucía, Marbella. This exquisite property is a jewel of the Costa del Sol, offering a perfect blend of contemporary elegance and Mediterranean charm. Situated on a plot of just over 1,014.96 square meters, it boasts a total built area of ​​544.87 m², of which 451.06 m² are exquisitely designed living spaces. Every detail of this villa has been carefully considered to satisfy the desires of those seeking a sophisticated and luxurious lifestyle. It features five spacious bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom, ensuring privacy and comfort for all residents. The master suite is a private retreat, with a sumptuous bathroom, a dressing room, and serene views of the lush gardens. Two additional guest bathrooms, one on each floor, add further convenience and elegance to the home. Designed to maximize the flow between indoor and outdoor spaces, it features open-plan living areas flooded with natural light thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows. The elegant kitchen, equipped with high-end appliances, opens onto the living and dining areas, creating the perfect ambiance for entertaining and family gatherings. The villa's outdoor spaces are equally impressive, with spacious terraces, an outdoor kitchen, and a swimming pool ideal for summer parties or moments of tranquility. The meticulously landscaped gardens provide a serene environment, ensuring privacy and a sense of escape. For those who value wellness and leisure, it offers a fully equipped gym, a spa with sauna and hammam, a full bar, a games room, and an elevator, making luxury living accessible and enjoyable. The villa's contemporary architectural design harmonizes perfectly with the natural beauty of its surroundings, creating a unique and privileged residential environment. The pinnacle of modern luxury in a prime location on the Costa del Sol.

Местонахождение на карте

Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
Образование
Еда и напитки
Финансы
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Villa Zen
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$6,26 млн
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