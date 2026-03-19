  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. San Roque
  4. Жилой квартал Villa Tierra

Жилой квартал Villa Tierra

San Roque, Испания
от
$5,86 млн
;
8
Оставить заявку
ID: 39234
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 909528428
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Город
    San Roque
  • Адрес
    Calle Granada

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
This is a unique opportunity to acquire an exceptional plot with a building license and an approved villa project. The project has been meticulously designed to integrate perfectly into the natural surroundings, ensuring absolute privacy while offering stunning views of both the sea and the golf course. PLOT DETAILS: Size: 2,536 m² at €473.18/m² = €1,200,000.00 This is the last remaining plot to be developed in the area. With the villa to the west already completed and construction underway on the eastern plot, this property will enjoy a peaceful and private environment once building work is finalized, offering a serene and exclusive setting. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The villa design blends modern architecture seamlessly with the Mediterranean landscape. The design emphasizes natural elements, creating a harmonious connection between the structure and its environment. The villa has been conceived to take full advantage of the plot's orientation, offering expansive sea views from all main living areas, the garden, and most of the bedrooms — ensuring a peaceful and private setting. Key Features: Sea views from all main living areas, the garden, and most bedrooms. A design that combines modern architecture with nature to create a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience. Smart glass technology at the main entrance, allowing you to adjust transparency, light, and temperature control at your convenience. Underfloor heating, a smart home system, an elevator, and a solar energy installation for improved energy efficiency. Focus on maximizing natural light and creating open, airy spaces to ensure both comfort and energy efficiency. PROJECT LAYOUT: Entrance Level: Spacious living room, en-suite bedroom, gym, open and covered terraces, infinity pool. First Floor: Three additional en-suite bedrooms, second living room, private terraces, and a rooftop garden. General Features: Underfloor heating, home automation system, elevator, and solar energy. There is also ample potential for customization. FLEXIBILITY AND CUSTOMIZATION: As the buyer of the plot with an approved license and project, you have the ability to customize key elements of the villa's design. You can choose from high-end materials, including options such as Italian Carrara marble or solid wood flooring. There are also layout customization options available, such as adding more rooms, altering the kitchen configuration, or expanding entertainment areas. You may choose to create a larger gym, add a home office, additional bedrooms, or even include underground parking if desired. Whether you follow the approved design or fully personalize the villa, the project offers great flexibility to suit your personal tastes and needs. EXPERIENCE THE QUALITY OF LIFE IN SOTOGRANDE Sotogrande offers a wide range of exceptional amenities, including the international school, equestrian facilities, the N.H. Almenara Hotel, and of course, the renowned golf courses of Valderrama, Almenara, and La Reserva. The nearby coastal area, centered around the Real Club de Golf de Sotogrande, features a vibrant marina with a wide selection of restaurants, cafés, shops, and direct beach access. The region is also home to breathtaking beaches framed by cliffs, offering spectacular views of Africa and the Strait of Gibraltar. These beaches are ideal for water sports and birdwatching. Notable spots include El Cabrero and Cala Taraje near Torreguadiaro, as well as Sotogrande and Torrecarbonera, all set within a pristine natural environment.

Местонахождение на карте

San Roque, Испания
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой комплекс Nalia Resort
Торревьеха, Испания
от
$292,697
Жилой квартал Nara Marbella
Марбелья, Испания
от
$2,15 млн
Жилой квартал BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Малага, Испания
от
$1,02 млн
Жилой квартал Mijas Sea Views Phase III
Михас, Испания
от
$679,177
Жилой квартал CostaFiore Gardens Fase 1
Эстепона, Испания
от
$796,355
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Villa Tierra
San Roque, Испания
от
$5,86 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Coral Mijas Residencial
Жилой квартал Coral Mijas Residencial
Жилой квартал Coral Mijas Residencial
Жилой квартал Coral Mijas Residencial
Жилой квартал Coral Mijas Residencial
Жилой квартал Coral Mijas Residencial
Жилой квартал Coral Mijas Residencial
Михас, Испания
от
$392,489
We present an exclusive opportunity to live in an incomparable natural setting, with all the amenities at your fingertips. Modern and elegant residences, designed to offer you maximum comfort and quality of life. Modern and bright interiors, with open spaces that connect the living room, k…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал 4our Villas
Жилой квартал 4our Villas
Жилой квартал 4our Villas
Жилой квартал 4our Villas
Жилой квартал 4our Villas
Показать все Жилой квартал 4our Villas
Жилой квартал 4our Villas
Марбелья, Испания
от
$5,57 млн
New residential complex of 4 isolated single-family homes, with a private pool, located on the Golden Mile, with direct access to the Marbella ring road, this enclave is located just 900 meters from the beach and nearby services. The project is available for sale, it comes fully furnished w…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Carat Phase 1
Жилой квартал Carat Phase 1
Жилой квартал Carat Phase 1
Жилой квартал Carat Phase 1
Жилой квартал Carat Phase 1
Показать все Жилой квартал Carat Phase 1
Жилой квартал Carat Phase 1
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$1,15 млн
New development located in the heart of Reserva del Higuerón. It is ideally located between the Costa del Sol’s most popular cities: Malaga, the capital, and Marbella, an international benchmark for luxury. With an excellent communication network, it is just a 10 minute drive from Malaga Int…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации