  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Михас
  4. Жилой квартал Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 1

Жилой квартал Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 1

Михас, Испания
от
$1,93 млн
;
18
Оставить заявку
ID: 39469
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 577649325
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
Located in a prime spot on the stunning Costa del Sol, this exclusive collection of bioclimatic villas and townhouses redefines the modern Mediterranean lifestyle through intelligent, energy-efficient design. Each home has been carefully designed to make the most of the local climate and environmental conditions, incorporating advanced construction techniques, high-performance insulation, expansive glazed surfaces, and natural ventilation strategies to significantly reduce energy consumption. Solar panels further enhance sustainability, creating homes that are as efficient as they are elegant. Designed for effortless comfort and luxury, each villa and townhouse features an infinity pool with an outdoor shower, underfloor heating, black-framed windows, a water softening system, and a comprehensive interior package tailored to contemporary living. The technology package includes network outlets, integrated lighting solutions, spotlights for landscaped trees, and pre-installation for an electric car charger. The outdoor spaces are beautifully landscaped with two palm trees and a decorative lemon tree, enhancing the Mediterranean atmosphere. Beyond the privacy of your home, the gated community features its own reception area and restaurant, making it an ideal move-in-ready residence or a hassle-free rental investment. Enjoy tranquility without isolation, with easy access to beaches, golf courses, and the vibrant lifestyle that defines the Costa del Sol. This is more than just a home: it’s a place to come home to, relax, and feel truly at ease.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Atria La Alcaidesa Fase II
La Linea de la Concepcion, Испания
от
$481,226
Жилой квартал Astra Homes
Михас, Испания
от
$385,663
Жилой квартал Essence Residence Fase 2
Bel Air, Испания
от
$921,496
Жилой квартал 7 Olas
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$806,594
Жилой квартал Mijas Sea Views
Михас, Испания
от
$612,852
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 1
Михас, Испания
от
$1,93 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой комплекс Amaneser X
Жилой комплекс Amaneser X
Жилой комплекс Amaneser X
Жилой комплекс Amaneser X
Жилой комплекс Amaneser X
Callosa de Segura, Испания
от
$276,572
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2026
Количество этажей 4
Жилой комплекс Amanecer X состоит из 108 квартир с большими террасами. 108 квартир с 2 спальнями и 2 ванными комнатами. 8 блоков, разделенных на первый этаж, первый этаж, второй этаж и пентхаусы с частной террасой-солярием. Каждый со своим индивидуальным лифтом
Агентство
EspanaTour
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Higueron Hills Collection
Жилой квартал Higueron Hills Collection
Жилой квартал Higueron Hills Collection
Жилой квартал Higueron Hills Collection
Жилой квартал Higueron Hills Collection
Показать все Жилой квартал Higueron Hills Collection
Жилой квартал Higueron Hills Collection
Михас, Испания
от
$1,99 млн
Live overlooking the Mediterranean. Feel the tranquility of the mountains. Enjoy a detached, private, and contemporary villa in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol. This boutique development consists of 4 detached villas located in Buena Vista, on a hilltop overlooking …
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Suite Mijas fase II
Жилой квартал Suite Mijas fase II
Жилой квартал Suite Mijas fase II
Жилой квартал Suite Mijas fase II
Жилой квартал Suite Mijas fase II
Показать все Жилой квартал Suite Mijas fase II
Жилой квартал Suite Mijas fase II
Михас, Испания
от
$271,898
High-rise homes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, including a parking space and storage room, in a private urbanization. Different typologies that adapt to your new needs: Homes with terraces, penthouses, ground floors... The interior of the homes will surprise you with their comfortable and prac…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации