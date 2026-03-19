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Жилой квартал Eagle Hills

Эстепона, Испания
от
$364,048
;
9
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ID: 39362
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1266068701
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Эстепона

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English English
Exclusive new construction housing development in Estepona Golf, comprising 111 homes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms. Its contemporary design and careful integration into the surroundings maximize orientation, enhance natural light, and open each home to the landscape. One of the project’s key distinguishing features is its spacious terraces, designed to offer panoramic views of the golf course and the Mediterranean Sea, creating a seamless connection with the outdoors and expanding the sense of space in every room. The residential complex offers a variety of home types designed to suit different lifestyles: from ground floor apartments with private gardens to spacious penthouses with privileged views. All homes stand out for their functionality, brightness, and a layout that promotes comfort and integration with the natural surroundings. The concept of well-being in this development is elevated by its comprehensive common areas, designed as a true Social Club without leaving home a space to relax, stay active, and share moments in a unique setting. This exclusive residential complex offers top-notch amenities: an outdoor pool, a rooftop pool with lounge areas, a heated pool, and a sauna, as well as a fully equipped gym. In addition, there is a social club with a coworking space, perfect for everyday use, alongside spacious landscaped areas that blend seamlessly into the surroundings. The complex also features buggy parking spaces, reinforcing its direct connection to the golf course and the lifestyle that defines it. Garage and storage unit included in the price. The complex is situated in a prime location within Estepona Golf, surrounded by native vegetation and rolling hills that define the area’s landscape. A unique setting where the green of the golf course and the blue of the Mediterranean merge to create an environment of great natural beauty. Just a few minutes from Estepona’s beaches and its lively town center, it offers the perfect combination of tranquility, nature, and proximity to all amenities. Choosing us means enjoying an exclusive lifestyle in the heart of the Costa del Sol, where well-being, the surroundings, and design coexist in perfect harmony.

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2029

Местонахождение на карте

Эстепона, Испания
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Eagle Hills
Эстепона, Испания
от
$364,048
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