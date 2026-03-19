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Жилой квартал Lantana Villas

Михас, Испания
от
$1,93 млн
;
20
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ID: 39291
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1625152377
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас
  • Адрес
    Calle Medellin de Jarales

О комплексе

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English English
An exclusive collection of just seven contemporary homes, ideally located in the tranquil residential area of ​​Calahonda, only 200 meters from the sea. Designed by the award-winning Huete Arquitectos studio and developed by the prestigious Edelburg Group, each villa offers a refined combination of modern architecture, spacious living areas, and the serenity of the coastline. A short walk from the beach, it enjoys a privileged location in a peaceful enclave of Calahonda. With restaurants, cafes, shops, and a supermarket within easy walking distance, and convenient access to Marbella, Fuengirola, and Malaga Airport, convenience and lifestyle blend seamlessly. Ideally situated between Marbella and Fuengirola, it offers its residents a peaceful environment just 200 meters from the sea. From gourmet restaurants and local shops to essential services such as pharmacies and supermarkets, everything you need is within easy reach. The warm and welcoming atmosphere of Calahonda makes it an ideal place for year-round living or enjoying holiday getaways. With excellent road connections, Marbella, Fuengirola, and Malaga Airport are all within easy driving distance, ensuring convenient access to both city life and international travel. Carefully designed with comfort and elegance in mind, each villa boasts spacious interiors, generous terraces, and exquisitely landscaped gardens, as well as a private swimming pool. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood every space with natural light, creating bright and airy environments that evoke serene sophistication. The homes include four or five bedrooms and four bathrooms, complemented by spacious open-plan living areas and elegant contemporary kitchens. High-end finishes such as underfloor heating, aerothermal systems, and integrated home automation technology guarantee year-round comfort and hassle-free living. Each villa also includes a private garage and dedicated storage space.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Lantana Villas
Михас, Испания
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