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Жилой квартал Salvia Fase II

Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$1,09 млн
;
10
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ID: 39402
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 604040603
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Марбелья
  • Город
    Сан-Педро-Алькантара
  • Адрес
    Calle Manuel Gonzalez Portilla

О комплексе

Перевод
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English English
We present you with a new standard in lifestyle in our unbeatable new project, carefully designed to bring you the best in comfort, functionality and location. Is strategically located in the heart of San Pedro ensuring that everything you need is just a few steps away. From supermarkets, stores to pharmacies and medical services, as well as one of the best tennis and paddle tennis clubs in the area, golf courses, restaurants and beach clubs. The apartments will be built with top materials and qualities throughout, open plan living areas illuminated. Ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms, apartments and penthouses, with spacious interiors of up to 195 m2 and fabulous terraces of up to 189 m2, each apartment is a testament to contemporary design and elegance. All the properties will have at least one parking space and storeroom included in the price and all apartments are customizable to the buyer's taste. Our communal areas are no less impressive, immerse yourself in state-of-the-art facilities such as a dedicated coworking space for the modern professional, EV charging points for the environmentally conscious, indoor heated swimming pool and a fully equipped gym and spa. The complex will be completely gated, with security entrance and control gate. In short, stands out as the best project in the area due to its unique and avant-garde design that combines aesthetics and functionality in an exceptional way. Join us and experience a new level of unbeatable living!

Местонахождение на карте

Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Еда и напитки
Финансы
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Salvia Fase II
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$1,09 млн
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