  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Benahavis
  4. Жилой квартал Altura 160

Жилой квартал Altura 160

Benahavis, Испания
от
$567,687
;
20
Оставить заявку
ID: 39147
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 51068630
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Benahavis

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
New apartaments promotion located in the Benahavís area, 60 apartments, with parking space and private storage room. The new residential will share the enjoyment of its current four swimming pools with its extensive gardens, fountains and bar, all in a private guarded area, with exclusive concierge service. One of the quietest and safest residential estates on the Costa del Sol. Is distributed in 5 buildings of only 12 apartments of 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses, all with large terraces, nestled on a pretty hill and facing south-east towards the Golf Valley, with an exclusive sense of tranquillity and security that you won’t find at any other development in the area. Landscape-style terraces merge into the living rooms of each home with large patio doors to make the most of the natural light available, as well as to enjoy the spectacular views outside, with the homes benefitting from the beauty of the surrounding scenery, providing a sense of relaxation and tranquillity for residents to enjoy. The homes have spacious living rooms and a bright main bedroom with en suite bathroom along with a second bathroom for the other two bedrooms. The homes will be delivered fully equipped with everything necessary so you can just move in, plus the building specifications include high quality materials and finishes with an original Mediterranean style interior design that perfectly complements the prestigious resort in which they are located. All homes include an underground parking space with pre-installation of a charging point for electric vehicles and a storage room. The residential is a gated property with private access to ensure security and peace of mind for its residents. It also has delightful, gardened areas and a designer communal pools (adult and children) with a solarium area and showers.

Местонахождение на карте

Benahavis, Испания

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Новые апартаменты с террасами в Сан-Мигель-де-Салинас
Сан-Мигель-де-Салинас, Испания
от
$389,626
Жилой квартал Navigolf Suites
Михас, Испания
от
$773,602
Жилой квартал Villa Camino 45
Михас, Испания
от
$1,71 млн
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры рядом с инфраструктурой в Эстепоне, Малага
Эстепона, Испания
от
$522,788
Жилой квартал EDIFICIO ESPAÑA
Дос-Эрманас, Испания
от
$1,76 млн
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Altura 160
Benahavis, Испания
от
$567,687
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Almina Residences
Жилой квартал Almina Residences
Жилой квартал Almina Residences
Жилой квартал Almina Residences
Жилой квартал Almina Residences
Показать все Жилой квартал Almina Residences
Жилой квартал Almina Residences
Эстепона, Испания
от
$761,617
Discover the height of contemporary living. A collection of 60 exclusive homes includes ground-floor apartments with private gardens, first-floor residences combining space and convenience, first-floor duplexes with terraces and solariums, and luxurious penthouses with expansive terraces and…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Birdie Hills
Жилой квартал Birdie Hills
Жилой квартал Birdie Hills
Жилой квартал Birdie Hills
Жилой квартал Birdie Hills
Показать все Жилой квартал Birdie Hills
Жилой квартал Birdie Hills
Эстепона, Испания
от
$369,736
Год сдачи 2028
Imagine living surrounded by nature, in an environment designed for tranquility, comfort, and, above all, a passion for golf. This is a unique residential development, comprised of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes, located within the Estepona Golf course, making it a 100% golfing experience. This…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Horizonte Village Villas Fase 2
Жилой квартал Horizonte Village Villas Fase 2
Жилой квартал Horizonte Village Villas Fase 2
Жилой квартал Horizonte Village Villas Fase 2
Жилой квартал Horizonte Village Villas Fase 2
Показать все Жилой квартал Horizonte Village Villas Fase 2
Жилой квартал Horizonte Village Villas Fase 2
Михас, Испания
от
$2,33 млн
Beautiful residential project on the Costa del Sol, offering modern penthouses, apartments and villas with breathtaking sea and mountain views. With amenities like underfloor heating, Italian kitchens, private pools, and smart home systems, residents enjoy a tranquil retreat with all modern …
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации