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Жилой квартал SALVIA II

Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$1,09 млн
;
21
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ID: 38984
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In CRM: 303938084
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Марбелья
  • Город
    Сан-Педро-Алькантара
  • Адрес
    Calle Amor, 2

О комплексе

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English English
Español Español
SALVIA 2 is an exclusive new apartment complex located just minutes from the Mediterranean coast in the charming seaside town of San Pedro Alcántara. This project offers an enviable location next to the palm tree lined promenade, connecting to the east with Marbella and to the west with Estepona. Just 5 km from Puerto Banús and with easy access to Marbella's Golden Mile, this complex will allow you to enjoy the best climate in Europe, with an average temperature of 20°C and over 300 days of sunshine a year. Located in the heart of the world's most sought-after luxury destination, SALVIA 2 invites you to explore the captivating region of Andalusia (185 km of unspoilt coastline,124 sun-drenched beaches and15 marinas) An impressive collection of over 70 golf courses. San Pedro Alcántara is a place where history and modern luxury merge, giving you an authentic Spanish welcome. You'll also be close to Puerto Banús and Marbella's Golden Mile, where you'll find Michelin-starred restaurants and world-renowned brands such as Nobu and Cipriani. The SALVIA 2 complex redefines luxury flat living, combining modern design with a holistic wellness concept. Designed by renowned architects T10, this ABU GROUP development stands out as an architectural marvel. Its contemporary design, abundant indigenous vegetation and sustainable facilities set a new standard in luxury and tranquillity. The homes at SALVIA2 are available in 2 to 4 bedroom options, with spacious interiors of up to 195 m² and fabulous terraces of up to 189 m². Each residence is a testament to contemporary design and elegance, with the ability to be customised to each buyer's needs. All homes include at least one parking space and storage room.The communal areas of the complex are equally impressive, offering (coworking space for the modern professional, electric vehicle charging points,indoor heated swimming pool, fully equipped gym and spa, two swimming pools (one for adults and one for children) The complex will be completely gated, with security entrance and checkpoint, guaranteeing your peace of mind and privacy. The homes have a centralised ducted air-conditioning system, which uses a heat pump to regulate the temperature in different areas of the home. In addition, domestic hot water (DHW) will be generated through a geothermal system, harnessing the natural heat of the earth. The high quality interior design includes modern kitchens and elegant materials, creating a cosy and comfortable atmosphere. What really sets SALVIA2 apart is the personalised attention it offers its clients. MINAMI by Grupo ABU allows homeowners to design their home with the advice of a team of architects and interior designers, ensuring that every corner of the home is unique and personalised. The communal spaces have been carefully designed to foster connections between residents, wellbeing and a sense of belonging. From modern coworking areas to pool areas, lush gardens, spa with sauna and gym, everything is designed to create a welcoming and active community. SALVIA 2 is the culmination of the architectural excellence of Grupo ABU, a Seville-based real estate developer renowned for innovative construction in iconic locations. Each home reflects its philosophy of design, elegance and personalisation, making each residence unique. The project is brought to life by the expertise of T10 architects, who bring their architectural prowess to create another sustainable masterpiece in this iconic complex.

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2027

Местонахождение на карте

Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Финансы
Досуг

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Жилой квартал SALVIA II
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$1,09 млн
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