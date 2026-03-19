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Жилой квартал Blume by Marein

Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$4,88 млн
;
20
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ID: 39455
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 4531911
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Марбелья
  • Город
    Сан-Педро-Алькантара
  • Адрес
    Calle Vazquez Diaz

О комплексе

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English English
An exclusive boutique development comprising just three contemporary villas. Located in the prestigious residential area of Cortijo Blanco, in Marbella, between Puerto Banús and San Pedro de Alcántara, this development offers the perfect balance of privacy, design, and Mediterranean lifestyle, just steps away from the beach, the promenade, beach clubs, restaurants, and all amenities. The project features exclusive villas designed with elegant, timeless architecture, spacious open-plan layouts, and finishes from leading international brands. Each home includes a Bulthaup kitchen with Miele appliances, minimalist Technal joinery, a LUTRON home automation system, underfloor heating, and carefully selected materials, all designed to ensure maximum comfort and sophistication. The development stands out for its spectacular outdoor spaces, which include a 60 m² private pool, a covered poolside bar, landscaped gardens, and an exclusive optional rooftop solarium with a plunge pool and pergola. Additionally, the villas feature high-end integrated sound systems and a comprehensive smart security system, offering total privacy and peace of mind. A unique opportunity as a primary residence, second home, or investment in one of Marbella’s most coveted and prestigious locations.

Местонахождение на карте

Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

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Жилой квартал Blume by Marein
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$4,88 млн
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