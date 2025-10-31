  1. Realting.com
Квартира в новостройке ONE Flat

Москва, Россия
от
$617,818
;
12
ID: 32882
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 4160840
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 19.11.2025

Местонахождение

  • Страна
    Россия
  • Область / штат
    Центральный федеральный округ
  • Город
    Москва
  • Метро
    Delovoy Tsentr (~ 300 м)
  • Метро
    Mezhdunarodnaya (~ 600 м)
  • Метро
    Vystavochnaya (~ 300 м)

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2030
  • Количество этажей
    Количество этажей
    90

О комплексе

Sales Launch for Apartments in ONE – Russia's Most Innovative Skyscraper. Located in Moscow's most prestigious business district – Moscow-City. Now available: a 2 room apartment with a total area of 79.2 m² on the 38 floor. The new premium residential complex, ONE, is situated in the very heart of Russia's business life – Moscow-City, a symbol of modern energy, ambition, and a magnet for the world's leading corporations and investors. ONE enjoys an unparalleled location near key transport arteries – the Third Ring Road, the high-speed Kutuzovsky Avenue bypass, and the Moskva River embankment, just 10 minutes from the Kremlin. Here, breathtaking architecture meets impeccable comfort and world-class hotel-style services. In its visual design, the prestigious ONE complex comprises two vertical towers connected at their base and summit. Its sculptural form draws inspiration from the famous Möbius strip, a concept masterfully interpreted by the project's architects. ONE rises 90 floors high. The panoramic windows in every apartment frame stunning city views, stretching from the historic center to the capital's dynamically evolving modern districts. On the 85th floor, you will find the Sky Garden – Europe's highest park, a natural oasis in the clouds. These lush green spaces are integrated directly next to the residences, creating an atmosphere of tranquility and harmony within the metropolis. Soaring on the 83rd floor is the Sky Bridge – a glass walkway connecting the two towers of the complex. It offers a unique opportunity to admire unparalleled, bird's-eye views of the capital. A defining feature of the complex is its infrastructure, designed on the All-in-One principle. Residents have access to a private club with lounges, a private cinema, a billiards room, dedicated workspaces, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. ONE also features a boutique retail gallery and a premium gastro-cluster, offering unique culinary experiences from around the globe. Key Features of the Complex: — Europe's highest Sky Garden on the 85th floor — The tallest skyscraper in Moscow-City, standing at 379 m — Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows in all apartments — Smart engineering and five-star hotel-level service — All-in-One private club infrastructure — A three-level parking garage with EV charging stations — 24/7 security and concierge service Location Highlights: — 1 minute to the Third Ring Road (TTK) — 2 minutes to the Moskva River embankment — Walking distance from 'Delovoy Tsentr' Metro Station — 2 minutes to the high-speed Kutuzovsky Avenue bypass — 10 minutes to the Kremlin — 5 minutes to the Government Building (White House)
Квартиры
Площадь, м²
Цена за м², USD
Цена квартиры, USD
Квартиры 1 комната
Площадь, м² 32.7 – 60.9
Цена за м², USD 15,222 – 23,674
Цена квартиры, USD 617,818 – 1,02 млн
Квартиры 2 комнаты
Площадь, м² 67.2 – 93.4
Цена за м², USD 13,518 – 16,440
Цена квартиры, USD 1,01 млн – 1,49 млн
Квартиры 3 комнаты
Площадь, м² 97.1 – 103.0
Цена за м², USD 16,952 – 17,976
Цена квартиры, USD 1,72 млн – 1,80 млн

Местонахождение на карте

Москва, Россия
Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
