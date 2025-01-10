  1. Realting.com
  2. Romania
  3. Bucharest
  4. Commercial real estate 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented

Commercial real estate 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented

Bucharest, Romania
from
$1,59M
from
$397/m²
;
2
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 28103
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Romania
  • City
    Bucharest
  • Metro
    Iancului (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Panel
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

We present an exceptional long-term investment opportunity: a warehouse situated in the Pantelimon area, just 0.8 km from the Bucharest Ring Road. With superb access to the Ring Road and a bus stop located right in front, commuting for employees is extremely convenient. This warehouse currently accommodates five long-term tenants, including well-known companies utilizing the space for both production and storage needs. Managing this property requires very little effort thanks to its outstanding profitability. For more information and to schedule a visit, please reach out to us. Thank you.

Location on the map

Bucharest, Romania
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Commercial real estate 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented
Bucharest, Romania
from
$1,59M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
No similar complexes in Romania were found. Use extended search
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Romania
Visa-Free Entry to the US is Now Available for Romanians: How the Visa Waiver Program Works
10.01.2025
Visa-Free Entry to the US is Now Available for Romanians: How the Visa Waiver Program Works
“I lived in six different countries, but this is where I belong.” Life in Romania: pros and cons, salaries and prices
13.11.2023
“I lived in six different countries, but this is where I belong.” Life in Romania: pros and cons, salaries and prices
No taxes and other deductions. Romania attracts digital nomads
07.04.2023
No taxes and other deductions. Romania attracts digital nomads
Show all publications