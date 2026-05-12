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Second citizenship in Romania

Romania Romania
Process duration: from 4 months
Costs: from
$100,000
;
Second citizenship in Romania
Second citizenship
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About the Immigration Program

Программа 

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 4 months
Costs
Costs
from
$100,000
Duration
Duration
6 months
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Second citizenship in Romania
Romania Romania
from
$100,000
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Second citizenship
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