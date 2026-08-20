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Villas for sale in Romania

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bucharest, Romania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bucharest, Romania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
We present to you a stunning new contemporary villa available for sale in the Pipera region,…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bucharest, Romania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bucharest, Romania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you a stunning new contemporary villa available for sale in the Pipera region,…
$1,86M
Leave a request
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