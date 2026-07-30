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Investment Properties for Sale in Romania

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Investment 25 m² in Bucharest, Romania
Investment 25 m²
Bucharest, Romania
Area 25 m²
Guaranteed income for the construction period!Equity investment in a hotel room in Bucharest…
$55,531
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