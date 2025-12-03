  1. Realting.com
  2. Romania
  3. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Romania

Bucharest
1
Ilfov
1
Otopeni
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apart-hotel in a 4-star hotel in Bucharest, managed by the Wyndham hotel chain”
Apart-hotel in a 4-star hotel in Bucharest, managed by the Wyndham hotel chain”
Apart-hotel in a 4-star hotel in Bucharest, managed by the Wyndham hotel chain”
Apart-hotel in a 4-star hotel in Bucharest, managed by the Wyndham hotel chain”
Apart-hotel in a 4-star hotel in Bucharest, managed by the Wyndham hotel chain”
Show all Apart-hotel in a 4-star hotel in Bucharest, managed by the Wyndham hotel chain”
Apart-hotel in a 4-star hotel in Bucharest, managed by the Wyndham hotel chain”
Otopeni, Romania
from
$183,089
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investment Opportunity: A Room in the 4-Star BUCHAREST AIRPORT HOTEL Managed by Wyndham   ✔️ Location: Only 150 meters from the terminals of Bucharest International Airport — 16 million passengers per year ✔️ Up to 15% annual passive income after opening ✔️ Guaranteed income of 6…
Agency
Darton Global
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Residential complex Barajul Arges Street Bucharest
Residential complex Barajul Arges Street Bucharest
Residential complex Barajul Arges Street Bucharest
Residential complex Barajul Arges Street Bucharest
Residential complex Barajul Arges Street Bucharest
Show all Residential complex Barajul Arges Street Bucharest
Residential complex Barajul Arges Street Bucharest
Bucharest, Romania
from
$1,64M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 1 265 m²
We're selling a gorgeous, fully furnished penthouse in a new building in French Village, super close to Herastrau Park. Check out this unique, luxury furnished penthouse in French Village, just a couple minutes from the biggest park in Bucharest. Its the highly rated neighborhood of the R…
Agency
North Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
North Real Estate
Languages
English
On the map
Realting.com
Go