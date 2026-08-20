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Lands for sale in Romania

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6 properties total found
Plot of land in Dealu Babii, Romania
UP UP
Plot of land
Dealu Babii, Romania
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY | INTRAVILAN LAND IN THE JIU VALLEY, ROMANIA A unique opportunity …
$69
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Languages
English, Română
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Plot of land in Licurici, Romania
Plot of land
Licurici, Romania
Teren pentru investiții premium de vânzare – 13.827 mp în Centrul Licurici, județul Gorj, Ro…
$1,40M
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English
Plot of land in Bucharest, Romania
Plot of land
Bucharest, Romania
We offer you for selling a good plot of land size 14.600 sqm in Bucharest district 1 which i…
$6,26M
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Plot of land in Bucharest, Romania
Plot of land
Bucharest, Romania
Ff you are passionate about investments in lands just for allowing them to appreciate in med…
$7,96M
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Plot of land in Botiz, Romania
Plot of land
Botiz, Romania
Area 109 600 m²
Attractive plot with great potential for sale in Botiz, Satu Mare, Romania. The inner-city p…
$1,84M
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Plot of land in Tarnova, Romania
Plot of land
Tarnova, Romania
Area 115 m²
We offer about 110 hectares of vineyards in Romania, about 50 km from Arad (70 km from the H…
$2,32M
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