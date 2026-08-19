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Residential properties for sale in Bucharest, Romania

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apartments
5
7 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Bucharest, Romania
1 room studio apartment
Bucharest, Romania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/8
We offer you for sell a very modern studio for sell. Great investment opportunity, perfect f…
$87,009
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1 bedroom apartment in Bucharest, Romania
1 bedroom apartment
Bucharest, Romania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/6
135/500 We present to you a prime Airbnb investment opportunity located in a vibrant new …
$187,546
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bucharest, Romania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bucharest, Romania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you a stunning new contemporary villa available for sale in the Pipera region,…
$1,86M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Voluntari, Romania
3 bedroom apartment
Voluntari, Romania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer you for sale an Airbnb investment opportunity in a fresh new area of the city named…
$409,084
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1 bedroom apartment in Bucharest, Romania
1 bedroom apartment
Bucharest, Romania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Guaranteed income for the construction period!Equity investment in a hotel room in Bucharest…
$48,981
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1 bedroom apartment in Bucharest, Romania
1 bedroom apartment
Bucharest, Romania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Guaranteed income for the construction period!Investment in a hotel room in Bucharest: Wyndh…
$220,704
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bucharest, Romania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bucharest, Romania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
We present to you a stunning new contemporary villa available for sale in the Pipera region,…
Price on request
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Properties features in Bucharest, Romania

with Garage
with Terrace
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Luxury
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