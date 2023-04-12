Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Ukraine

632 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 54,047
Studio and bedroom in the Residential Complex "LCD Gagarinsky. Excellent layout, possibility…
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 45,803
15 Pearl. The apartment is bright and cozy with quality repair made of expensive materials, …
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 202 m²
€ 329,781
3 bedroom penthouse overlooking the sea. 1st level - hall 100 m with a balcony and loggia (s…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 66,872
44-Pearl on Kamanina, Arcadia. The apartment is located on the 6th floor of a 25-story house…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 34,810
LCD Elegia Park. The project provides for access to the complex from Per. Kurortny and st. G…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 36,642
Repair made of quality materials in warm tones. Complete set of furniture and equipment. Tha…
2 room apartmentin Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 51 m²
€ 91,606
LCD Author. Apartment with good repair, sea view, balcony with access from two rooms, warm f…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 34,535
OMEGA, (MegaDOM) SEA VIEW, 11 et House handed over, keys available. The plan of the apartmen…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 40,307
sea view, panoramic glazing, ceiling height 3m, wardrobe,, household appliances. Security, r…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 65,956
LCD 36 pearls. Apartment studio with author's repair. Top floor. Beautiful sea view!
4 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 168 m²
€ 274,817
Greek 1-a/Rope, "Hephaestus," sq. 149. Total - 168 sq.m., (11th et ./12). Status from builde…
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 106 m²
€ 113,591
3 bedroom apartment with optimal? of 106 sq.m. Three separate bedrooms and kitchen studio wi…
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 64 m²
€ 38,474
Apartment in a new rented house. Apartment with the right layout, large spacious kitchen 18 …
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 84,277
Elite residential complex "Green Cape." The apartment is 2-level, for finishing, 2 bathrooms…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 46,719
43 Pearls. Euro repair, built-in kitchen, appliances, furniture. Side view of the sea
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 66,872
Orange, East Side, SEA VIEW, to which 15 minutes walk! Sold with FURNITURE AND HOUSEHOLD APP…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 52,673
LCD Orion. Sk Budova. The house has been handed over!! Euroremont (author's design), the apa…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 87,025
44 Pearl! Fresh author repair, beautiful sea view!
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 77,865
LCD Milos, loose layout. Sea view!
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 66,872
Stylish 1st apartment with high-quality repairs, equipped with furniture and equipment in?? …
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 36,642
LCD "Fourth Pearl," in the house full autonomy, MPO, built-in kitchen, air conditioning. Clo…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 39,390
Modern apartment in Pearl quarter with renovations. Located on the 16th floor. Area - 42 squ…
1 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 48 m²
€ 50,841
Euro repair, built-in kitchen, appliances, furniture. Sea view
4 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 141 m²
€ 151,149
Apartment with large area, semicircular, very bright, 4x room in LCD Grand Park (3x side vie…
2 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 47,635
15 Pearl. The apartment is bright and cozy with quality repair made of expensive materials, …
3 room apartmentin Odessa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 80,613
ZHK Gagarinsky. Three-bedroom apartment and kitchen with beautiful renovations. Every room h…

