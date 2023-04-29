Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

Odesa
15534
Tairove Settlement Council
368
Lymanka
51
Velykodolynske
13
Velykodolynske Settlement Council
13
Nerubayska silska rada
11
Chornomorsk
8
Nova Dolyna Rural Council
8
16 261 property total found
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 37,745
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 66,504
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 13,481
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 13/17 Floor
€ 33,252
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 161,766
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 15/25 Floor
€ 44,036
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 52,125
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 21,569
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 30 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 32,353
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 97 m² 7/16 Floor
€ 89,870
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 26,062
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 7/15 Floor
€ 103,351
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 49 m² 10/24 Floor
€ 69,200
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 44,935
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 33,701
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 48 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 35,858
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 31,005
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 85 m² 13/17 Floor
€ 179,740
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 13/16 Floor
€ 26,961
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 49,429
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 87 m² 4/24 Floor
€ 71,896
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 240 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 242,649
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 30,555
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 92 m² 7/22 Floor
€ 94,364
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 58,416
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 62,909
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 6/25 Floor
€ 31,562
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 34,151
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 40,442
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 18,873

Properties features in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

