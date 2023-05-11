Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Voronezh Oblast, Russia

Voronezh
3
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Voronezh, Russia
House
Voronezh, Russia
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 36,551
House in Voronezh, Russia
House
Voronezh, Russia
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 156,045
House in Voronezh, Russia
House
Voronezh, Russia
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 84,349
House in Verhneturovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Verhneturovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 25,305

Properties features in Voronezh Oblast, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir