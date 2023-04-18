Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Solnechnogorsky District

Residential properties for sale in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia

Andreyevka
2
3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Andreyevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Andreyevka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 71 m² 8/17 Floor
€ 89,255
1 room apartmentin Andreyevka, Russia
1 room apartment
Andreyevka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 50 m² 16/16 Floor
€ 72,519
REASON FOR ONE COMMET QUARTER FOR 16. STAGE IN LARGE DOORS AT THE NIELECOUS GOOD CENTER FROM…
1 room studio apartmentin Alabushevo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Alabushevo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 87,364
A residential quarter from DSK-1 with thoughtful functional plans, developed infrastructure …

Properties features in Solnechnogorsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir