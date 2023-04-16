Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Desenovskoe
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartmentin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 12/17 Floor
€ 97,312

Properties features in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir