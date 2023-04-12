Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Russia

penthouses
5
studios
279
1 BHK
15
2 BHK
15
3 BHK
9
4 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
49 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 90m2 is…
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 3 Floor
€ 242,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 78m2 is…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 4 Floor
€ 176,000
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² 5 Floor
€ 176,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 115m2 i…
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 7 Floor
€ 264,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the seventh floor of a residential comp…
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 1 Floor
€ 315,000
New residential complex project in the center of Alanya. The project consists of one 4-story…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 4 Floor
€ 275,000
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 2 Floor
€ 352,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 74m2 is…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 3 Floor
€ 253,000
We present to you the 1 + 1 layout apartment in the center of Alanya. The apartment is locat…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 5 Floor
€ 171,000
Planning apartment 1 + 1, with a total area of 60m2, is located in the center of the tourist…
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1 Floor
€ 289,000
New residential complex project in the center of Alanya. The project consists of one 5-story…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4 Floor
€ 176,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the fourth floor of the residential co…
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 5 Floor
€ 286,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the fifth floor of a residential comple…
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1 Floor
€ 153,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the ground floor of a four-story reside…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1 Floor
€ 145,000
New residential complex project in the center of Alanya. The project consists of one 5-story…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 4 Floor
€ 275,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the fourth floor of the residential co…
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 3 Floor
€ 154,000
Planning apartment 2 + 1, with a total area of 90m2 located in the center of the tourist cit…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3 Floor
€ 209,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the third floor of the residential com…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3 Floor
€ 159,500
We present to your attention an apartment located on the third floor of a three-story reside…
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 1 Floor
€ 335,000
In the very center of Alanya, the 2 + 1 layout apartment is for sale. The total area of the …
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 1 Floor
€ 179,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the ground floor of the residential co…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3 Floor
€ 214,500
We present to your attention the apartment located on the third floor of the residential com…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3 Floor
€ 266,200
We present to your attention the apartment located on the third floor of the residential com…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1 Floor
€ 181,500
We present to your attention the apartment located on the ground floor of the residential co…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 3 Floor
€ 176,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the third floor of the residential com…
3 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 7 Floor
€ 240,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the seventh floor of a residential comp…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 7 Floor
€ 253,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the seventh floor of a residential comp…
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1 Floor
€ 235,000
In the very center of the tourist city of Alanya, the construction of a residential complex …
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 4 Floor
€ 190,300
2 room apartmentin Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 2 Floor
€ 203,500

Regions with properties for sale

in Krasnoye Selo
in Pushkin
in Saratov
in poselenie Voronovskoe
in Odintsovo
in Voronezh Oblast
in North Caucasus Federal District
in Republic of North Ossetia-Alania
in Voronezh
in Vladikavkaz
in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
in Gatchina
in Kaluga Oblast
in poselenie Desenovskoe
in Obninsk
in Siberian Federal District
in Khimki
in Svetlogorsk

Properties features in Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir