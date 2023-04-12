Pool Apartments for sale in Russia

Russia
49 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 90m2 is…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
3 Floor
€ 242,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 78m2 is…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
4 Floor
€ 176,000
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
115 m²
5 Floor
€ 176,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 115m2 i…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
7 Floor
€ 264,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the seventh floor of a residential comp…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
1 Floor
€ 315,000
New residential complex project in the center of Alanya. The project consists of one 4-story…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
4 Floor
€ 275,000
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
2 Floor
€ 352,000
For sale apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Alanya. The apartment with a total area of 74m2 is…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
3 Floor
€ 253,000
We present to you the 1 + 1 layout apartment in the center of Alanya. The apartment is locat…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
5 Floor
€ 171,000
Planning apartment 1 + 1, with a total area of 60m2, is located in the center of the tourist…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
1 Floor
€ 289,000
New residential complex project in the center of Alanya. The project consists of one 5-story…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
4 Floor
€ 176,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the fourth floor of the residential co…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
5 Floor
€ 286,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the fifth floor of a residential comple…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
1 Floor
€ 153,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the ground floor of a four-story reside…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
1 Floor
€ 145,000
New residential complex project in the center of Alanya. The project consists of one 5-story…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
4 Floor
€ 275,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the fourth floor of the residential co…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
3 Floor
€ 154,000
Planning apartment 2 + 1, with a total area of 90m2 located in the center of the tourist cit…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
3 Floor
€ 209,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the third floor of the residential com…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
3 Floor
€ 159,500
We present to your attention an apartment located on the third floor of a three-story reside…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
1 Floor
€ 335,000
In the very center of Alanya, the 2 + 1 layout apartment is for sale. The total area of the …
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
1 Floor
€ 179,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the ground floor of the residential co…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
3 Floor
€ 214,500
We present to your attention the apartment located on the third floor of the residential com…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
3 Floor
€ 266,200
We present to your attention the apartment located on the third floor of the residential com…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
1 Floor
€ 181,500
We present to your attention the apartment located on the ground floor of the residential co…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
3 Floor
€ 176,000
We present to your attention the apartment located on the third floor of the residential com…
3 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
7 Floor
€ 240,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the seventh floor of a residential comp…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
7 Floor
€ 253,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the seventh floor of a residential comp…
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
1 Floor
€ 235,000
In the very center of the tourist city of Alanya, the construction of a residential complex …
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
4 Floor
€ 190,300
2 room apartment
Vladikavkaz, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
2 Floor
€ 203,500
Show next 30 properties
1
2
