Residential properties for sale in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia

8 properties total found
1 room apartmentin poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 12/17 Floor
€ 97,312
9 room housein poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
11 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 419,700
8 room housein poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
8 room house
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms 1 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,257,554
Object code in the Agency's database: 140-945, Kaluga highway, 15 km from MKAD, Vaututinki k…
6 room housein poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 394 m² Number of floors 2
€ 441,702
Object code in the Agency's database: 177-804, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, MosDachTrest…
6 room housein poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
6 room house
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms 142 m² Number of floors 2
€ 253,924
Object code in the Agency's database: 185-305, Kaluga highway, 18 km from MKAD, Pyhchevo. …
7 room housein poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
7 room house
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms 342 m²
€ 539,981
Object code in the Agency's database: 356-305, Kaluga highway, 15 km from MKAD, Southern K /…
5 room housein poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 485,873
Object code in the Agency's database: 134-417, Kaluga highway, 16 km from MKAD, Iskra c / p …
8 room housein poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
8 room house
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms 460 m² Number of floors 4
€ 386,490
Object code in the Agency's database: 134-926, Kaluga highway, 16 km from MKAD, Iskra c / p …

Properties features in poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia

