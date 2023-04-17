Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. gorodskoy okrug Istra
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia

Istra
2
House To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
House 4 bathroomsin gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
House 4 bathrooms
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
4 bath 591 m² Number of floors 3
€ 301,298
ADDITIONAL REQUEST FOTOGRAPHIES A house in the cottage village « Aleksandrovo » is presente…
Housein gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,829
Land for sale 8 acres with a two-story house of 80 sq.m. The territory is ennobled, a pond i…
3 room housein Istra, Russia
3 room house
Istra, Russia
3 Number of rooms 86 m² Number of floors 3
€ 211,037
Spacious apartment with a new quality fresh repair in the Sampo residential complex in New R…
3 room housein Istra, Russia
3 room house
Istra, Russia
3 Number of rooms 86 m² Number of floors 3
€ 167,374
Spacious apartment with new high-quality fresh repairs in the Sampo residential complex. The…
Housein gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
149 m² Number of floors 2
€ 54,700
An excellent quality cottage for sale in a beautiful landscaped village near the Istrian res…
5 room housein gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
5 room house
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
5 Number of rooms 450 m² Number of floors 3
€ 713,160
House of dreams! This is truly the best house in the Istrinsky district in quality, price an…
4 room housein gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
4 room house
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
4 Number of rooms 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 334,749
Urgent sale of a plot (12 acres) with two completely new houses from the beam, each with an …
6 room housein gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
6 room house
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
6 Number of rooms 730 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,793,587
Chic house for sale & nbsp; in the elite village of Millennium Park. Luxurious architectu…
5 room housein gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
5 room house
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
5 Number of rooms 520 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,401,458
7 room housein Pervomayskiy, Russia
7 room house
Pervomayskiy, Russia
7 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,091,572
Sale of a new house 450 square meters.m + attic 200 sq.m in the village of "Clean Keys", loc…

Properties features in gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir