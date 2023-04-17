Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. gorodskoy okrug Istra

Residential properties for sale in gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia

Istra
2
10 properties total found
House 4 bathroomsin gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
House 4 bathrooms
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
4 bath 591 m² Number of floors 3
€ 301,298
ADDITIONAL REQUEST FOTOGRAPHIES A house in the cottage village « Aleksandrovo » is presente…
Housein gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,829
Land for sale 8 acres with a two-story house of 80 sq.m. The territory is ennobled, a pond i…
3 room housein Istra, Russia
3 room house
Istra, Russia
3 Number of rooms 86 m² Number of floors 3
€ 211,037
Spacious apartment with a new quality fresh repair in the Sampo residential complex in New R…
3 room housein Istra, Russia
3 room house
Istra, Russia
3 Number of rooms 86 m² Number of floors 3
€ 167,374
Spacious apartment with new high-quality fresh repairs in the Sampo residential complex. The…
Housein gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
149 m² Number of floors 2
€ 54,700
An excellent quality cottage for sale in a beautiful landscaped village near the Istrian res…
5 room housein gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
5 room house
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
5 Number of rooms 450 m² Number of floors 3
€ 713,160
House of dreams! This is truly the best house in the Istrinsky district in quality, price an…
4 room housein gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
4 room house
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
4 Number of rooms 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 334,749
Urgent sale of a plot (12 acres) with two completely new houses from the beam, each with an …
6 room housein gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
6 room house
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
6 Number of rooms 730 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,793,587
Chic house for sale & nbsp; in the elite village of Millennium Park. Luxurious architectu…
5 room housein gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
5 room house
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
5 Number of rooms 520 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,401,458
7 room housein Pervomayskiy, Russia
7 room house
Pervomayskiy, Russia
7 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,091,572
Sale of a new house 450 square meters.m + attic 200 sq.m in the village of "Clean Keys", loc…

Properties features in gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir