Realting.com
Portugal
Algarve
Faro
Lagos
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Sao Goncalo de Lagos, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 bath
80 m²
€ 370,000
Have you ever thought of living in a private condominium, where safety and a relaxed holiday…
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 190,000
On the top floor of a 3 storey building in the historical town of Lagos this lovely apartmen…
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
3 bath
144 m²
€ 595,000
2 bedroom flat inserted in a development in the centre of the Marina, near the entrance of L…
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 bath
148 m²
€ 1,600,000
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
75 m²
€ 690,000
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
72 m²
€ 600,000
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 bath
83 m²
€ 600,000
Contemporary style flat, facing east and overlooking the sea and the Alvor estuary, inserted…
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
117 m²
€ 595,000
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
117 m²
€ 650,000
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
117 m²
€ 675,000
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
84 m²
€ 485,000
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 bath
63 m²
€ 435,000
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 bath
63 m²
€ 450,000
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 bath
63 m²
€ 402,500
Inserted close to one of the most emblematic places in the Algarve, Ponta da Piedade in Lago…
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
159 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 1,050,000
Currently under construction, this fantastic duplex apartment is built using quality materia…
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
150 m²
€ 840,000
Luxury 3 bedroom flat in Lagos, located within walking distance from the main beaches and th…
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
150 m²
€ 830,000
Luxury 3 bedroom flat in Lagos, located within walking distance from the main beaches and th…
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
126 m²
€ 780,000
Luxury 2 bedroom flat in Lagos, located within walking distance from the main beaches and th…
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
134 m²
€ 860,000
Luxury 2 bedroom flat in Lagos, located within walking distance from the main beaches and th…
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 bath
160 m²
€ 1,020,000
Luxury T2 Duplex flat in Lagos, located within walking distance from the main beaches and th…
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
€ 280,000
New Lagos Beach & amp; Sports Resort & nbsp; with investment opportunities in Portugal and t…
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
€ 390,000
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
118 m²
€ 585,000
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 720,000
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
118 m²
€ 595,000
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
148 m²
€ 565,000
1 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 390,000
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
148 m²
€ 565,000
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 565,000
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
197 m²
€ 705,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
