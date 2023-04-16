Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal

Villa 6 room villain Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath 267 m²
€ 597,500
Villa composed of two floors and an attic, with independent entrances. The first floor cons…
Villa 6 room villain Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bath 346 m² Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
The detached single-story house in São Brás de Alportel is on a large plot of land with plen…
Villa 3 room villain Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 bath 225 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
Moradia T3 por estrear, inserida numa quinta na zona de São Brás de Alportel. Esta moradia d…
Villa 2 room villain Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
112 m²
€ 410,000
This villa is composed only of a ground floor, with an annex, garage, and a beautiful and la…
Villa 3 room villain Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
1 bath 112 m²
€ 410,000
Traditional style villa, located in the typical Algarve village of São Brás de Alportel. Co…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Alportel, Portugal
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Alportel, Portugal
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
Villa 3 room villain Alportel, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alportel, Portugal
2 bath 180 m²
€ 470,000
Typical Algarvian House, situated in a quiet area. It comprises a kitchen, three bedrooms,…
Villa 9 room villain Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
295 m²
€ 450,000
4 Urban Items for sale in Bordeira, Santa Bárbara de Nexe: - Warehouse - House with 4 B…
Villa 5 room villain Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 8 bath 650 m²
€ 348,000
***Recently Reduced from 495,000*** This project currently sits as a skeleton, presenting…
