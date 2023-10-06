Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Portugal

Duplex 4 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Расположенная в тихом и развивающемся районе города Ольян, в 3 минутах езды на машине от цен…
€450,000
1 room Duplex with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 room Duplex with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
2-storey 1-bedroom apartment in the elite complex Gramacho Residences . The apartment has 1 …
€259,250
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 129 m ², with a terrace of 65 m ², with a total…
€483,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, in city center in Madeira, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, in city center
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 216 m²
New duplex apartment in the center of Funchal, in the new complex A Fábrica Apartments with …
€550,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, area 95 square meters. m, located in a new complex, which …
€291,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Apartment 1 duplex bedroom with an area of 73 square meters. m, and a balcony of 10 m2 & nbs…
€383,640
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
A two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms and a balcony with an area of 5.4 m2 in the Anza Boa H…
€440,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nadadouro, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
New apartment and nbsp; With three bedrooms with bathrooms, a living room and a dining room …
€510,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Amoreiras & nbsp; & mdash; one of the areas with the best quality of life in Lisbon, with a …
€890,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Belem, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
New apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the residential complex & nbsp; Bel & eacute; m Riversid…
€1,15M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in West, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Torre S & atilde; o Rafael & nbsp; located in & nbsp; eastern Lisbon, Parque das Na & ccedil…
€1,09M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Misericordia, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 186 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, area 146.7 square meters.m, a balcony of 7.1 square meters…
€724,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Two-level квартира  With 3 bedrooms, with balcony, with excellent decoration and large windo…
€530,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage in Marvila, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
Spacious duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms 149 sq.m with 2 parking spaces in & nbsp; garage a…
€804,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marvila, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms 110 sq.m., with parking, a balcony 7 sq.m. and a garden 25 …
€604,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marvila, Portugal
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 99 m²
Loft duplex with 1 bedroom, 99 sq.m. with parking and terrace of 5 sq.m., in a new building …
€518,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Sao Vicente, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Sao Vicente, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
These apartments are very well located in a building on the banks of the river, & nbsp; owne…
€1,76M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with appliances in Misericordia, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with appliances
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Bright two-level apartment in S & atilde; o Bento, recently completely renovated. Apartment…
€890,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Fantastic duplex c bedrooms & nbsp; in a great location .The apartment 2 excellent south ter…
€925,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Arroios, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
The apartment is for sale completely renovated and equipped, turnkey.. Finish high quality a…
€750,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estrela, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
Spacious two-storey apartment 238 m2 with huge terrace and stunning views of the River Teju…
€1,15M

