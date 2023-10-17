Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Penthouse 5 rooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Penthouse 5 rooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Floor 5/5
A notable project of famous Portuguese architect Frederico Valsassina is located in Santos, …
€4,05M
Penthouse 8 rooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Penthouse 8 rooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 857 m²
Floor 5/5
A notable project of famous Portuguese architect Frederico Valsassina is located in Santos, …
€7,95M
Penthouse 3 rooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Penthouse 3 rooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Floor 4
The fully renovated building with a unique red brick facade is located in the heart of Lisbo…
€1,20M

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

