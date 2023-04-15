Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Cascais, Portugal

Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
266 m²
€ 1,490,000
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
360 m²
€ 1,850,000
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Modern villa with a garden and pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre.The comp…
Villa 3 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 1,803,000
New 3-bedroom duplex villa with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private pool, s…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 585 m²
€ 3,200,000
Beautiful 3 bedroom luxury villa located in the region of Lisbon, Cascais!!! The villa ha…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,595,000
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
Villa 4 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
282 m²
€ 2,050,000
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
Villa 6 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath 269 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa chalet style 6 beds, pool, close to Estoril beach, Cascais Portugal offers easy access…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath 449 m²
€ 1,900,000
Fantastic Villa, in Birre distributed over 3 floors. With 4 Suites, large Living Room, Kitch…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
3 bath 317 m²
€ 960,000
3 bedroom villa for sale Juzo Village, Cascais, Portugal. beautiful fully renovated villa in…
Villa 4 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
354 m²
€ 850,000
Fantastic 4 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture and a total area of ​​353.89 m2. On…
Villa 5 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
8 bath 384 m²
€ 4,500,000
If you are looking for the luxury of living with the tranquillity of nature, in a luxury vil…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath 655 m²
€ 2,900,000
Contemporary villa with four spacious suites, located in Cascais next to Guincho offering a …
Villa 5 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
7 bath 718 m²
€ 6,000,000
This exclusive modern villa is located at one of the most wanted areas on the coastline of L…
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
275 m²
€ 1,050,000
New Penha Longa Valley & nbsp; the condominium consists of 11 villas, each with a built-up a…
Villa 4 room villain Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
214 m²
€ 870,000
A separate villa under construction with modern lines, located on a plot of 317 m2, with a p…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
Luxurious complex in Cascais in the heart of the Sintra Cascais Natural Park with breathtaki…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,250,000
Villa 9 room villain Estoril, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
€ 2,850,000
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
Villa 4 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
341 m²
€ 1,070,000
Castelhana Residences is a new complex consisting of & nbsp; 6 & nbsp; premium-quality villa…
Villa 4 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
430 m²
€ 1,680,000
This luxury 430 sqm house is in an exclusive condominium with a swimming pool and private ga…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
225 m²
€ 3,100,000
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total a…
Villa 3 room villain Estoril, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
395 m²
€ 1,990,000
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to …
Villa 4 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
350 m²
€ 1,395,000
A two-storey modern house with huge balconies that offers a stunning view & nbsp; of the oce…
Villa 5 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
257 m²
€ 2,200,000
Modern светлый  a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the …
Villa 9 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
1 184 m²
€ 9,600,000
Elegant villa located in Kashkaish, Portugal. In a bright and spacious house with an area of…
Villa 5 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
700 m²
€ 2,500,000
Beautiful villa in Kashkaysh. The residential area of the property covers 700 square meters.…

