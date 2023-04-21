Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Cascais e Estoril, Portugal

Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 585 m²
€ 3,200,000
Beautiful 3 bedroom luxury villa located in the region of Lisbon, Cascais!!! The villa ha…
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
€ 1,595,000
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
337 m²
€ 650,000
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
Villa 6 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath 269 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa chalet style 6 beds, pool, close to Estoril beach, Cascais Portugal offers easy access…
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
6 bath 449 m²
€ 1,900,000
Fantastic Villa, in Birre distributed over 3 floors. With 4 Suites, large Living Room, Kitch…
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
3 bath 317 m²
€ 960,000
3 bedroom villa for sale Juzo Village, Cascais, Portugal. beautiful fully renovated villa in…
Villa 5 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
8 bath 384 m²
€ 4,500,000
If you are looking for the luxury of living with the tranquillity of nature, in a luxury vil…
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
Luxurious complex in Cascais in the heart of the Sintra Cascais Natural Park with breathtaki…
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
264 m²
€ 2,200,000
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,250,000
Villa 9 room villa in Estoril, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
€ 2,850,000
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
341 m²
€ 1,070,000
Castelhana Residences is a new complex consisting of & nbsp; 6 & nbsp; premium-quality villa…
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
225 m²
€ 3,100,000
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total a…
Villa 3 room villa in Estoril, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Estoril, Portugal
395 m²
€ 1,990,000
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to …
Villa 5 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
257 m²
€ 2,200,000
Modern светлый  a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the …
Villa 9 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
1 184 m²
€ 9,600,000
Elegant villa located in Kashkaish, Portugal. In a bright and spacious house with an area of…
Villa 5 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
700 m²
€ 2,500,000
Beautiful villa in Kashkaysh. The residential area of the property covers 700 square meters.…
Villa 5 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
560 m²
€ 1,550,000
These lovely detached villas are in the Parede District, Kashkaysh, Lisbon District. Thanks …
Villa 5 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
600 m²
€ 830,000
Wonderful villa in Kashkaysh. The total living area is 600 square meters. The house has 5 be…
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
285 m²
€ 485,000
A modern villa with an area of 285 square meters is located near Estoril and Kashkaysh. The …
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
279 m²
€ 798,000
Wonderful villa in Kashkaysh. The villa includes 4 bedrooms, bathrooms, fully equipped kitch…
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
250 m²
€ 399,000
A bright villa with an area of 250 square meters is located in Kashkais, Portugal. Kashkaysh…

Properties features in Cascais e Estoril, Portugal

