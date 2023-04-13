Lithuania
2
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Residential properties for sale in Vilnius County, Lithuania
Ukmerge
10
Raisteniskes
6
Lentvaris
4
Mazoji Riese
4
Zemieji Rusokai
4
Gelvonai
3
Pabrade
3
Skersabaliai
3
Dieveniskes
2
Gudeliu Plytine
2
Nemencine
2
Sirvintos
2
Vidiskiai
2
Adutiskis
1
Dvariskes
1
Jasiunai
1
Onuskis
1
Pabaiskas
1
Semeliskes
1
Svencionys
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
869 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
142 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 324,500
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
129 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 464,000
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
76 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 258,000
CHARIZMATIC, INDEPENDENTLY EQUIPMENT WITH LOSS TERASA FOR VERTINANT QUALITY AND EXCLUSIVE LI…
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
74 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 319,000
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
193 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 249,900
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 167,000
WE ARE IN THE HOME BALANDS 13 D. FROM 18 IKI 19 VAL. REGISTRATION IS NECESSARY TEL. 8 620 41…
4 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
96 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 349,000
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 349,900
BEFORE FOREST, THE NERIES OF THE COUNTRY, THE WRONG-TERM INDIVIDUAL, 169.56 KV.M HOUSE WITH …
House
Joteliunai, Lithuania
56 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 24,900
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
9/12 Floor
€ 114,900
2 ROOMS WERE WITH FRIENDS PANORAMIC IMAGE FROM 9 HIGH --------------------------------------…
House
Skauduliskes, Lithuania
53 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 19,000
IN THE IMAGE PLACE, ALL THE COUNTRY, THE ECHR IS SELLED 2 HIGH, 53.20 KV. M. KARKASIS SODO H…
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
244 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 324,900
House
Kryzkelis, Lithuania
55 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
The stunning embrace of nature, by a mature pine forest, sells 20 acres of homestead. The pl…
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
169 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 319,000
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
87 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
IN THE FRAMEWORK AND RAMIO, HOUSE IS SELD WITH 6.04 ARS SKLYPU - VILLION IN RAJONE, BODY VS.…
House
Dimsa, Lithuania
125 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 58,000
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
54 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
115 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
SPARTS IN THE BESIVYSTANDS IN THE LIVACIETING A+ CLASS ONE HIGH SUBLE IN THE HOME, THE WILLI…
House
Barkiskes, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 89,000
SUMMARY 1 HOUSE HOUSE IN SALE . The garden house with a farmhouse is not yet finished for …
House
Skrupiske, Lithuania
337 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 59,500
House
uta, Lithuania
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 187,000
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
12/12 Floor
€ 95,000
New apartment building in the Feed - SMILGES. For first housing, couple, family, investment …
2 room apartment
Vilkeliskes, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
35 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 94,000
SELLED YOU AND FULL 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE WILLION! Cozy and extremely tidy, fully equipped 2-…
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 155,000
K125.lt – new Loft project Calvary g. 125B, in Spype. There are no compromises between what …
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
26 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 115,000
A residential quarter of a living house created for a rational and visionary man in Vilkpė, …
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
8/13 Floor
€ 123,500
SELLING QUALITY, LIGHT AND WAITS CUTVARATED 2-HIR ROOMS (ATSKIRA BIG CART ) BUTAS AFTER CAPI…
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 189,500
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 159,999
3 room apartment
Tvarkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 167,000
Quiet location The Bendors are equipped with a cozy and stylish, bright 3-room apartment wit…
3 room apartment
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 167,000
