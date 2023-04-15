Villas for sale in VV, Italy

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath 135 m² Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
A stylish villa with a view of Zambron When it is important to be in t…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 338,000
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, we are looking for modern qu…
Villa 2 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
€ 330,000
Villa 2 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 90 m²
€ 240,000
Villa in Zambron with sea views??   New offer: Villa in Zambrone is in…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 365,000
Villa in the beautiful Tropea near the sea 🌊 A beautiful comfortable ho…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Do you have a great opportunity to buy a great villa in the Italian ci…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
Уютный дом в живописном Замброне! Каждый раз приезжая в этот город вы бу…
Villa Villa 3 bathroomsin Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa Villa 3 bathrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 345,000
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality h…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 98 m² Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Villa in Pargelia in a closed complex with access to a private beach. P…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 360,000
Villa with sea views in a closed complex in Zambron. Villa with an area…
Villa 2 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
The Giardino di Ulisse project is located in the unique city of Tropea …
Villa 2 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
Villeta in Zambron is located next to the Tropea and the best beaches o…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
135 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
These photos belong to villas that are ready in the Residence dei Fiori…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath 150 m² Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
Villa with stunning panoramic sea views, with private pool, garage and …
Villa 5 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
4 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
Exclusive first-line villa in Pargelia with panoramic sea views. Owners…
Villa 5 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
5 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
The beautiful two-story villa with a swimming pool is located in the co…
Villa 2 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath 75 m² Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
Secondary separate villa in Zambron. Villa with a large garden and pano…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
The modern luxury villa in the Tropea Villa is located 300m from the se…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath 140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Villa surrounded by greenery with open sea views. The villa is located …
Villa 2 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 83 m² Number of floors 2
€ 225,000
* Seven magnificent villas on the slopes of Zambron, 500m from the sea …
Villa 3 room villain Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
The residential complex consists of detached villas in Pizzo Calabro.  …
Villa 2 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
A secondary villa in Zambron at a very attractive price. Area 100 squar…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath 115 m² Number of floors 2
€ 340,000
The last villa for sale in the SEVENVILLAS complex Sevenvillas is locat…
Villa 5 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Villa on the first line of one of the most beautiful beaches of the coa…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath 75 m² Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
WILL ALLOW ON SALE TO THE Tropea Beach Club – residential complex locat…
Villa Villa 4 bathroomsin Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
4 bath 450 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
Ideally located on a hill in the Italian village of Zambron, a new vill…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 210,000
The villa is located in the town of Briatico, near the Tropea.  In a sm…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 95 m² Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
Madame Villas on the spacious and picturesque slopes of Zambrone! Villa…
Villa 3 room villain Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath 97 m² Number of floors 3
€ 279,000
New villas in Pizzo, 400m from the sea.  The complex has a choice of se…
Villa 2 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
75 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
La Rosa Dei Venti A few kilometers from the center of Zambrone and clos…

