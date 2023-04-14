Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Veneto
Villas
Villas for sale in Veneto, Italy
San Martino di Lupari
8
Peschiera del Garda
7
Bussolengo
1
Cerea
1
Conegliano
1
Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella
1
Verona
1
Villa
Clear all
65 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 9 room villa
Bardolino, Italy
16 Number of rooms
5 bath
451 m²
€ 1,890,000
Bardolino, single villa built on a plot of 539 sqm, surrounded by a garden of 317 sqm. The p…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
13 Number of rooms
4 bath
310 m²
€ 1,100,000
Peschiera del Garda, Località Bassana, villa with building area for sale. The plot of land…
Villa 9 room villa
Verona, Italy
24 Number of rooms
19 bath
31 000 m²
€ 9,000,000
It is a pleasure to be able to present this excellence in rural tourism, located just 10 min…
Villa 9 room villa
Asolo, Italy
20 Number of rooms
16 bath
1 222 m²
€ 9,000,000
Named by Carducci : "The city of 100 Horizons" Asolo rises on the top of a hill, not far fro…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
353 m²
€ 1,980,000
In the most attractive area of Torri del Benaco, 300 meters from the centre, we offer a deta…
Villa 6 room villa
Conegliano, Italy
20 Number of rooms
1 670 m²
€ 7,000,000
Prestigious and imposing Venetian Villa, built in the 17th century by arch. Longhena, situat…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Mozzecane, Italy
35 Number of rooms
12 bath
3 582 m²
€ 4,500,000
Villa 4 room villa
Caprino Veronese, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
520 m²
€ 1,350,000
In the absolute tranquillity of the lake's hinterland, just 5 minutes from Lake Garda, we of…
Villa 2 room villa
Porto, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
€ 1,150,000
With a breathtaking view, between lake and hill, we offer for sale a panoramic villa in exce…
Villa 9 room villa
Cerea, Italy
26 Number of rooms
3 bath
2 300 m²
€ 4,000,000
Located in the vicinity of Verona, enchanting Real Estate Complex comprising : Venetian Vill…
Villa 6 room villa
Caprino Veronese, Italy
15 Number of rooms
4 bath
624 m²
€ 1,450,000
This exclusive Art Nouveau villa, built in 1912, is surrounded by a completely fenced garden…
Villa 4 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
600 m²
€ 1,600,000
In the most comfortable residential area of Garda, close to all services, in an absolutely q…
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
136 m²
€ 400,000
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
€ 340,000
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
Villa 4 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 1,100,000
GH-ZV00033. Вилла с фантастическим видом на озеро.В великолепном месте в городке Торри-дель-…
Villa 3 room villa
Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 1,100,000
GH-230519-1. Современные виллы рядом с городком Гарда.Современные виллы на холмах рядом с го…
Villa 5 room villa
Albisano, Italy
6 Number of rooms
380 m²
€ 1,650,000
VB-090316. Торри дель Бенако : вилла в стиле Либерти с видом на озероРасположение: Лучшее …
Villa 3 room villa
Albisano, Italy
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 1,600,000
VB-090316-4. Продается великолепная вилла в Торри дель БенакоПродается великолепная вилла в …
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
6 Number of rooms
800 m²
€ 2,200,000
VB-090316-2. Дом в Италии - Сан-Джорджо-ди-ВальполичеллаВилла 800 кв.м. на двух уровнях. При…
Villa 2 room villa
Lazise, Italy
3 Number of rooms
270 m²
€ 2,000,000
VB-090316-1. Продажа виллы в Лацизе, ИталияПлощадь 270mq, три этажа Бассейн di 6m x 12m. 1 …
Villa 4 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 1,500,000
ABI-1002G. Вилла с панорамным видом на озеро ГардаНа холмистой возвышенности, в тихом месте,…
Villa 4 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
5 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 1,700,000
VB-VTDB. Вилла в Торри-дель-Бенако с видом на озеро ГардаВилла расположена в спокойной и зел…
Villa 5 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
6 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 1,750,000
VB-VGRAD. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Тори-дель-БенакоВилла с великолепным видом н…
Villa 5 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
6 Number of rooms
380 m²
€ 1,750,000
VB-VGDR. Вилла в стиле Либерти с видом на озеро в Торри-дель-БенакоВилла расположена на бере…
Villa 3 room villa
Lazise, Italy
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
€ 1,400,000
ABI-2003E. Красивая вилла с бассейном и видом на озеро ГардаВ спокойном месте, рядом с озеро…
Villa 4 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
5 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 870,000
GH-ZV00018. Вилла с видом на озеро под реконструкцию.В панорамном жилом районе, мы предлагае…
Villa 5 room villa
Arqua Petrarca, Italy
6 Number of rooms
330 m²
€ 1,300,000
OC-100517. Вилла в городе Аркуа-Петрарка. ВенецияВилла недалеко от Венеции, можно сказать по…
Villa 5 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
6 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 1,650,000
VB-020218-3. ТОРРИ-ДЕЛЬ-БЕНАКО ПРЕВОСХОДНАЯ ВИЛЛА С ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРОВилла с превосходным видом…
Villa 3 room villa
Magugnano, Italy
4 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 1,350,000
VB-020218-2. Красивая вилла в БардолиноКрасивая вилла в Бардолино. Площадь 350 кв.м, 3 спаль…
Villa 3 room villa
Magugnano, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
€ 1,500,000
VB-020218-1. Вилла в БордолиноВилла в Бордолино, 3 спальни, 4 ванны, 2 огромные террасы с ви…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Veneto, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map