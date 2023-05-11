Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Tremezzina, Italy

Villa 4 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
€ 970,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tremezzina, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
€ 1,900,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 314 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lenno, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
€ 880,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
€ 3,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ossuccio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ossuccio, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
€ 6,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Mezzegra, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Mezzegra, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Lenno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 866 m²
€ 2,600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Mezzegra, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Mezzegra, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
€ 1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
€ 2,400,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ossuccio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ossuccio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 5 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Mezzegra, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Mezzegra, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
€ 1,980,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tremezzina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ossuccio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Ossuccio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mezzegra, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Mezzegra, Italy
Rooms 4
€ 2,900,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
€ 5,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ossuccio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ossuccio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ossuccio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ossuccio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
€ 420,000
Villa 2 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 400 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 5 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
€ 6,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tremezzina, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 382 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lenno, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 470 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mezzegra, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Mezzegra, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
€ 2,900,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lenno, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€ 1,250,000

