Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tremezzina
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Tremezzina, Italy

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa is…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
Villa in Tremezzo, Lake Como (Italy) An independent villa with a huge plot in Tremezzo. H…
$962,322
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 382 m²
New villa overlooking Lake Como. The villa is located in a quiet residential area of one of …
$2,04M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tremezzina, Italy

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go