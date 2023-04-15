Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. South Tyrol
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in South Tyrol, Italy

Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
45
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
44
Apartment To archive
Clear all
45 properties total found
3 room apartmentin St Nikolaus - San Nicolo, Italy
3 room apartment
St Nikolaus - San Nicolo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 505,000
Romantic apartment with garden and open view on Mendola for sale in Caldaro on the wine road…
3 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 bath 120 m²
Price on request
The apartment is located in the very center of Madonna di Campillo, next to the lift. Area 1…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
Price on request
Chic penthouse - duplex 130 sq.m in a new building in Riva del Garda. The residential comple…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
1 bath 80 m²
€ 285,000
New, fully furnished apartment of 80 square meters. m in the resort village of Serrada. Livi…
3 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 bath 165 m²
€ 1,250,000
New chic fully furnished apartment in Merano. Located in the Maya Alt area, one of the most …
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 bath 67 m²
€ 410,000
3 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 bath 160 m²
€ 248,000
Four bedroom apartment in Villa del Monte.The apartment is located on the ground floor of a …
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 bath 100 m²
€ 392,000
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 13 bath 88 m²
€ 149,000
1 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
1 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 139,000
Apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
111 m²
€ 258,000
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 175,000
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 170,000
Three bedroom apartment in a new residence with panoramic mountain views. Living space 58 sq…
1 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
1 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 820,000
Apartment on the second floor, a new four-story building for 21 apartments in the village of…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m²
€ 1,080,000
Apartment on the second floor, a new four-story building for 21 apartments in the village of…
1 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
1 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 590,000
Apartment on the second floor, a new four-story building for 21 apartments in the village of…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 180,000
Duplex apartment, in a attic with a separate entrance. Located in a three-apartment buildin…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 155,000
Ground floor apartment in the new three-apartment building in Veczano (Ozer Valley, Trentino…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 159,000
Penthouse 5 roomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m²
€ 560,000
3 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 840,000
Four bedroom apartment on the second floor, in a new condominium in Riva del Garda.The area …
Penthouse 4 roomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 495,000
Located on the third, last, floor, in a new complex under construction, 300 meters from the …
3 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 612,000
New comfortable apartments in a restored old villa.The building, in the style of liberti, lo…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 160,000
Three bedroom apartment in a cozy residential complex built in Tyrolean style. The house is …
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 145,000
3 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 1,100,000
A chic penthouse located in a prestigious mansion on the central promenade in the city of Ri…
Penthousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Penthouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
550 m²
€ 870,000
Chic penthouse in an exclusive residence in Arco (prov. Trento). Located on the fifth, last,…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 330,000
3 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m²
€ 450,000

Properties features in South Tyrol, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir