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Residential properties for sale in South Tyrol, Italy

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kaltern an der Weinstrasse Caldaro sulla Strada del Vino, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Kaltern an der Weinstrasse Caldaro sulla Strada del Vino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Romantic apartment with garden and open view on Mendola for sale in Caldaro on the wine road…
$552,905
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Properties features in South Tyrol, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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